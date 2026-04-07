ChainForges Introduces Veridax: A New Intelligence Layer for Web3 Infrastructure





SINGAPORE, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainForges announced the launch of Veridax, a new AI-powered intelligence layer designed to transform how Web3 ecosystems interpret data, understand infrastructure performance, and make decisions. Built to move beyond surface-level AI applications, Veridax converts behavioral, performance, and on-chain data into actionable, decision-grade insights.

The crypto market still thinks about AI in a narrow way. Many projects add the AI label to a chatbot, a short-term trading signal, or a better-looking dashboard. That does not create a new capability for the system. It adds another layer of automation to old products.

Web3 needs something else. It needs an intelligence layer deep enough to help users understand how infrastructure is running, which data creates value, and which signals are strong enough to drive action. Veridax was built for that role. It takes behavioral data, performance data, and on-chain data, then turns them into decision-grade insight.

Web3 Has Data but Lacks Clarity

Web3 does not lack data. The space runs on on-chain data, dashboards, metric feeds, activity logs, and real-time participation scores. The problem is simple: data does not create understanding on its own.

In the ChainForges ecosystem, that gap gets wider because the data stretches across staking, the FOS ecosystem, missions, validator activity, and real-world energy infrastructure. Looking at one slice of that system means missing the rest.

Veridax closes that gap by separating signal from noise and addressing the questions dashboards usually leave unresolved: how the ecosystem absorbs value, where that value comes from, and which parts of the system require optimization.

AI Positioned Where It Matters

AI in crypto often fails when placed in the wrong part of the system. If it only summarizes news or improves interfaces, it does not impact core value creation.

Veridax is positioned at the intersection of three critical data layers:

Infrastructure

On-chain activity

Ecosystem behavior



From this position, Veridax enables insight into:

Which infrastructure clusters produce the strongest and most stable cash flow

Which user groups contribute core value

Which value flows require optimization



Rather than adding more dashboards, Veridax is designed to help users understand the system accurately.

The Three Core Roles of Veridax

Infrastructure Intelligence

ChainForges ties its value proposition to real infrastructure. Veridax provides visibility into hardware performance, operational stability, and the relationship between real-world industrial activity and ecosystem cash flow.

Ecosystem Intelligence

Not every network action creates value. Veridax distinguishes between surface-level participation and behavior that strengthens the network, enabling more effective incentive alignment.

Decision Intelligence

The highest-value outcome is improved decision-making. Veridax supports decisions on infrastructure expansion, product scaling, and incentive adjustments based on real signals rather than instinct.

A Unified System: Veridax, Verix, and FOS

Veridax and Verix are not separate solutions, but integrated layers of a broader system:

Veridax serves as the intelligence layer

Verix operates as the execution layer

FOS functions as the coordination layer



FOS is more than a reward token. It sits at the center of participation, incentives, and access, connecting how users move across the ecosystem—from infrastructure to products like Verix.

Together, the system forms a clear structure:intelligence → execution → coordinated behavior

Verix in Practice: From Strategy to Execution

Verix addresses a common challenge: users often have trading ideas but lack the tools to turn them into executable strategies. Verix simplifies this process.

Users can:

Describe a trading idea

Allow AI to convert it into a complete strategy

Run backtests using historical data

Deploy alerts or automation directly on TradingView

This creates a unified workflow from idea to execution. Importantly, Verix does not make decisions on behalf of users. Instead, it enables faster, more informed decision-making grounded in data.

Within the ChainForges architecture, this is where system-level intelligence translates into individual user action.

Conclusion

Web3 does not lack data it lacks the ability to interpret and act on that data effectively.

Within ChainForges, Veridax functions as the intelligence layer, analyzing the ecosystem through its operational logic. Verix acts as the execution layer, transforming insights into verifiable actions. FOS connects both layers as a coordination asset, aligning behavior across the ecosystem.

With this structure in place, ChainForges evolves beyond a yield system into a platform capable of understanding and acting on the value it generates.

About ChainForges

ChainForges is a Web3 infrastructure project focused on connecting physical mining infrastructure with on-chain ownership and value distribution. The project develops products and systems around infrastructure-backed yield, staking participation, and on-chain access to real-world mining output.