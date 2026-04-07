INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of OneMain Holdings, Inc. - OMF

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (“OneMain” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OMF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether OneMain and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 16, 2026, New York Attorney General Lititia James, along with a coalition of 12 other state attorneys general, filed a lawsuit against the OneMain and its units for allegedly misleading customers and trapping borrowers in expensive loans with hidden costs.

On this news, OneMain’s stock price fell $2.80 per share, or 5.38%, to close at $49.26 per share on March 16, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980