INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation - INGM

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (“Ingram” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INGM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ingram and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 4, 2025, Ingram announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Among other items, Ingram disclosed that two distinct charges exceeding $20 million had a material impact on the business. These costs included more than $9 million attributed to “inventory write offs,” with management noting that the expenses “impacted gross margin and income from operations as well as the stock-based compensation charge with [Ingram’s October 2024] IPO.”

On this news, Ingram’s stock price fell $1.16 per share, or 5.53%, to close at $19.82 per share on March 5, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980