INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - HRZN

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (“Horizon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HRZN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Horizon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 3, 2026, Horizon announced its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, Horizon reported net investment income of $0.18 per share for the quarter, a decrease from $0.32 per share from the previous quarter and $0.27 per share from the same period in the prior year. Horizon attributed the decline, in part, to lower prepayment activity during the quarter. Horizon also reported that its net asset value per share fell to $6.98 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $7.12 at the end of the previous quarter and $8.43 as of December 31, 2024.

On this news, Horizon’s stock price fell $1.42 per share, or 23.32%, to close at $4.67 per share on March 4, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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