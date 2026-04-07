Home BancShares, Inc. Ranked #2 on S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Top 50 U.S. Public Banks for 2025

CONWAY, Ark., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or “the Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank (“Centennial”), today announced that it has earned the #2 spot on S&P Global Market Intelligence’s list of Top 50 U. S. Public Banks (with greater than $10 billion in total assets) for the performance year 2025.

Home BancShares beat the analysis median in six of the seven financial metrics, falling just short for operating revenue growth. It was the top performer in the analysis by return on average assets (ROAA) at 2.10%. In addition, it ranked second in adjusted tangible common equity ratio (TCE) and fourth in both efficiency ratio and net interest margin (NIM).

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranks institutions based on returns, growth and funding but places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets. The rankings were launched in 2011 to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions.

“These rankings highlight the resilience and strategic excellence of financial institutions that have successfully balanced growth with prudent risk management,” said Nathan Stovall, Director of Financial Institutions Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “In 2025, we saw standout performers across all categories demonstrate that strong fundamentals and community focus remain the cornerstone of sustainable banking success. Our rankings provide the market with essential intelligence to identify industry leaders and emerging trends,” continued Stovall.



“S&P Global Market Intelligence delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions,” stated John Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Home. “We are honored to be recognized by the company for our continued strong top-tier performance in the industry,” continued Allison.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Senior Executive Vice President &

Director of Investor Relations

(501) 328-4625