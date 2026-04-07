Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 100.5 Billion by 2035 at a 5.8% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Anesthesia Devices, Machines, Workstations, Monitors, Ventilators, Delivery machines, Standalone, Portable, Disposables, Disposable Accessories, Disposable Masks, Respiratory Devices, Disposables, Disposable Oxygen Masks, Resuscitators, Tracheostomy Tubes, Oxygen Cannula, Equipment, Reusable Resuscitators, Ventilators, Adult Ventilators, Neonatal ventilators, Positive Airway Pressure, Bi-level positive airway pressure devices, Continuous positive airway pressure devices, Nebulizers, Pneumatic nebulizers, Mesh nebulizers, Ultrasonic nebulizers, Inhalers, Dry powdered inhalers, Metered-dose inhaler, Humidifiers, Heat exchangers, Pass over humidifiers, Heat humidifiers, Heated wire breathing circuits, Oxygen Concentrators, Portable oxygen concentrators, Fixed oxygen concentrators, Measurement Devices, Spirometers, Pulse Oximeters, Capnography, Peak Flow Meters), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Service Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 57.2 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 60.5 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 100.5 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Revenue and Trends

Medical equipment such as anesthesia and respiratory devices is essential in performing surgical procedures, resuscitating patients, and treating acute or chronic respiratory conditions. The anesthesia device's primary components are anesthesia machines, vaporization, gas delivery systems, and airway management. The devices allow for the control of anesthetic agent administration as well as the support of the patient’s vital functions during surgery. Respiratory devices, on the other hand, include ventilators, oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, inhalers, and non-invasive ventilation systems, which either assist or replace the patient’s breathing and also provide extra oxygen to patients with respiratory diseases.

The use of all these technologies together in hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, and home care is indeed imperative as it guarantees patients' safety, proper ventilation, and good perioperative and respiratory care. The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is driven by several factors such as the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, the increase in surgical procedures globally, the growing geriatric population, technological advancements, and the expansion of home healthcare and ambulatory services.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market?

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is on a continuous upward trajectory and its growth is strongly determined by various interrelated factors such as clinical, demographic, and technological. Among these, the foremost reason is the increase in disease prevalence, which is characterized by a growing number of patients suffering from respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, sleep apnea, and acute respiratory infections. This trend is also accompanied by the demand for ventilators, oxygen therapy systems, nebulizers, and non-invasive ventilation devices. Additionally, the increase in surgical operations worldwide has also played a significant part in the adoption of anesthesia machines, airway management devices, and patient monitoring systems.

The world's population is aging, which leads to an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, trauma cases, and elective surgeries among others. Thus, surgery has moved toward using anesthetics more and more. Meanwhile, the development of very sophisticated technology such as smart anesthesia workstations, advanced ventilation modes, AI-enabled monitoring, and portable devices has made safety, efficiency, and clinical outcomes better thus accelerating adoption. At the same time, home healthcare and the increasing popularity of ambulatory surgical centers are gradually eliminating the need for traditional hospitals, and users of healthcare are getting more and more dependent on compact, cost-effective, and user-friendly devices. The growth of the anesthesia and respiratory devices market is greatly influenced by the factors mentioned such as increased healthcare spending, better access to medical services in developing countries, favorable reimbursement policies in the developed world, and heightened patients’ and medical staff awareness of early diagnosis and respiratory care.

(A free sample of the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS) research methodology

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Segment Insight

By End User

The homecare settings segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. The development of miniaturization, longer battery life, and digital connectivity has turned these devices into safer, more trustworthy, and user-friendly products even outside the hospitals for patients and caregivers alike. Moreover, increasing healthcare costs, not enough room in hospitals, and the patients' choice to be treated in their own surroundings are all factors that speed up the movement toward home care.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market forward?

What are the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market has been dominated by North America. The rapid growth of home healthcare and outpatient care models, especially in the United States and Canada, keeps the application area of anesthesia and respiratory devices wide open, which in turn supports North America's leading position in the global market regarding revenue growth.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market leads the anesthesia and respiratory devices market with the highest growth rate. The device uptake is being hastened by the increasing use of affordable and portable devices, together with the swift development of private hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare services.

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Browse the full “Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Anesthesia Devices, Machines, Workstations, Monitors, Ventilators, Delivery machines, Standalone, Portable, Disposables, Disposable Accessories, Disposable Masks, Respiratory Devices, Disposables, Disposable Oxygen Masks, Resuscitators, Tracheostomy Tubes, Oxygen Cannula, Equipment, Reusable Resuscitators, Ventilators, Adult Ventilators, Neonatal ventilators, Positive Airway Pressure, Bi-level positive airway pressure devices, Continuous positive airway pressure devices, Nebulizers, Pneumatic nebulizers, Mesh nebulizers, Ultrasonic nebulizers, Inhalers, Dry powdered inhalers, Metered-dose inhaler, Humidifiers, Heat exchangers, Pass over humidifiers, Heat humidifiers, Heated wire breathing circuits, Oxygen Concentrators, Portable oxygen concentrators, Fixed oxygen concentrators, Measurement Devices, Spirometers, Pulse Oximeters, Capnography, Peak Flow Meters), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Service Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 60.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 100.5 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 57.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In October 2025, GaleMed Corporation initiated the launch of BioVent-Circuit™, a product that can claim the title of the world's first anesthesia breathing circuit, composed of bioplastic derived from sugarcane. This international debut will take place at MEDICA 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany, and the product is set to be a pioneer in the area of environmental care and clinical safety together. (Source: https://www.galemed.com/en/new/galemed-lanuch-biovent-circuit-medica)

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List of the prominent players in the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market:

Medtronic

O2 Concepts

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Getinge AB.

Smiths Group plc

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

Masimo

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ResMed

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Inogen Inc.

Caire Medical (a subsidiary of NGK Spark Plug),

DeVilbiss Healthcare (a subsidiary of Drive Medical)

React Health (Respiratory Product Line from Invacare Corporation)

Teleflex Incorporated

Nidek Medical Products Inc.

Omron Corporation

GE Healthcare

Others

The Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Anesthesia Devices Machines Workstations Monitors Ventilators Delivery machines Standalone Portable Disposables Disposable Accessories Disposable Masks

Respiratory Devices Disposables Disposable Oxygen Masks Resuscitators Tracheostomy Tubes Oxygen Cannula Equipment Reusable Resuscitators Ventilators Adult Ventilators Neonatal ventilators Positive Airway Pressure Bi-level positive airway pressure devices Continuous positive airway pressure devices Nebulizers Pneumatic nebulizers Mesh nebulizers Ultrasonic nebulizers Inhalers Dry powdered inhalers Metered-dose inhaler Humidifiers Heat exchangers Pass over humidifiers Heat humidifiers Heated wire breathing circuits Oxygen Concentrators Portable oxygen concentrators Fixed oxygen concentrators Measurement Devices Spirometers Pulse Oximeters Capnography Peak Flow Meters



By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Service Centers

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Report

The Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices industry.

Managers in the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Anesthesia and Respiratory devices' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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