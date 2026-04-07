CrossFields Interiors & Architecture Vice President Shares Insights on Chiropractic Office Design in UAC Best Practices Episode

Gainesville, Georgia, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainesville, Georgia - April 07, 2026 - -

CrossFields Interiors & Architecture Vice President and Director of Design Carolyn Boldt appeared in a recent episode of the UAC Best Practices podcast. The discussion centered on how chiropractic clinic environments shape patient perceptions long before any clinical conversation begins. Released in March 2026, the episode examined the often-overlooked role of office layout, flow, and aesthetics in influencing initial impressions and practice outcomes.

Host Dr. Brian Capra and co-host Dr. Alan Miner spoke with Boldt about the ways in which the physical space communicates professionalism, trust, and value to new patients. Many practitioners become accustomed to their surroundings over time, yet the environment presents a powerful first signal to visitors. The conversation highlighted that high-performing practices approach design with intention, recognizing its direct connection to both operational efficiency and patient behavior.

Topics included the relationship between patient flow and daily operations, reasons why offices gradually appear dated without notice, and strategic considerations for planning or updating spaces. One key point addressed the benefit of refreshing clinic environments every seven to ten years to maintain alignment with evolving patient expectations and support sustained referrals. The episode drew on evidence from the firm's work in integrative healthcare settings, where environmental factors contribute to how care is received and valued.

The discussion emphasized that clinic design extends beyond surface-level changes. Layout decisions affect how patients navigate from reception through consultation, treatment, and follow-up areas. Proper sequencing of spaces can reduce confusion, improve staff oversight, and create a sense of calm that supports therapeutic interactions. For practices expanding services or seeking long-term stability, intentional design helps translate the quality of care into a tangible experience that patients recognize immediately upon entry.

Carolyn Boldt, Vice President and Director of Design at CrossFields Interiors & Architecture, provided context on the strategic aspects of facility planning. "The environment patients encounter communicates value before any explanation of care occurs," Boldt said. "Intentional choices in layout and aesthetics help practices convey professionalism and build confidence from the first visit."

Boldt further elaborated on the importance of periodic updates. "Refreshing office spaces every seven to ten years helps maintain relevance and supports consistent patient trust and conversion," Boldt stated. "This timeline aligns with material lifespans and allows practices to adapt to changing needs without major disruption."

The podcast appearance underscores broader applications for health and wellness providers. While focused on chiropractic settings, the principles apply to various holistic practices where patient perception drives engagement. The firm's Signature 06 Step process guides clients through discovery, exploration, creation, selection, documentation, and design assurance phases. This structured approach has supported more than 700 healthcare facilities worldwide, emphasizing maximized space efficiency and improved patient and staff flow.

Scott Boldt, President of CrossFields Interiors & Architecture, noted the firm's role in facility decision-making. "Strategic planning helps practitioners sequence decisions correctly and avoid common pitfalls that affect long-term success," Boldt said. "Environments designed with purpose contribute to operational clarity and positive patient experiences across wellness disciplines."

CrossFields Interiors & Architecture specializes in architectural, interior design, construction, and consulting services exclusively for holistic health and wellness environments. The company serves practitioners internationally, offering integrated solutions that combine planning, design, and execution. Through its online design store, the firm provides e-courses, customized timelines, floor plan ideas, and interior style packages to support offices at various stages of development. The focus remains on creating spaces that enhance functionality while aligning with the standards of care delivered by health and wellness providers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQL-dZXcP6A

The UAC Best Practices episode offers practical perspectives for chiropractors evaluating their current facilities. Discussions reinforced that the clinic environment forms an integral part of the overall patient journey, influencing both immediate reactions and longer-term loyalty. By addressing design as a strategic element rather than an afterthought, practices can strengthen their foundation for growth and sustained performance in competitive healthcare fields.

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For more information about CrossFields Interiors & Architecture, contact the company here:



CrossFields Interiors & Architecture

Scott Boldt

770.424.9020

info@crossfieldsinc.com