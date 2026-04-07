ATRA INVESTOR REMINDER: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Investors Have Until May 22, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have suffered a loss on your Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Atara” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ATRA) investment, contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

Investors have until May 22, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of May 20, 2024 through January 9, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (i) certain manufacturing issues, as well as deficiencies inherent in the ALLELE study, made it unlikely that the FDA would approve the tabelecleucel BLA; (ii) accordingly, tabelecleucel's regulatory prospects were overstated; (iii) the aforementioned manufacturing issues also subjected Atara to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny, as well as jeopardized its ongoing clinical trials; and (iv) all the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Atara's business and financial condition.

On January 16, 2025, Atara issued a press release announcing its receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the tabelecleucel BLA, stating that “[t]he CRL was solely related to observations as part of a standard pre-license inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility for EBVALLO.” On this news, the price of Atara shares declined by $5.33 per share, or approximately 40.5%, from $13.16 per share on January 15, 2025 to close at $7.83 on January 16, 2025.

On January 21, 2025, Atara issued a press release announcing “that the [FDA] has placed a clinical hold on Atara’s active Investigational New Drug (IND) applications” due to “inadequately addressed GMP [good manufacturing practice] compliance issues identified during the pre-license inspection of the third-party manufacturing facility referenced in the [CRL]” issued in connection with the tabelecleucel BLA. On this news, the price of Atara shares declined by $0.52 per share, or approximately 8%, from $6.57 per share on January 17, 2025 to close at $6.05 on January 21, 2025.

On January 12, 2026, Atara issued a press release announcing that the FDA had issued another CRL regarding the tabelecleucel BLA-which the Company had resubmitted to the FDA in July 2025-stating that “[t]he CRL indicates that the FDA is unable to approve the EBVALLO BLA in its present form” because “the single arm ALLELE trial . . . is no longer considered to be adequate to provide evidence of effectiveness for accelerated approval” and “the trial’s interpretability is confounded due to trial study design, conduct, and analysis.” On this news, the price of Atara shares declined by $7.79 per share, or approximately 57%, from $13.67 per share on January 9, 2026 to close at $5.88 on January 12, 2026.

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What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Atara securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com