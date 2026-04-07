Crypto News: AlphaPepe Stage 11 Selling Fast While USDT Flipping Odds Surge and Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $1,525

MONACO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe Stage 11 is selling fast and capital is entering at a pace that has not slowed through the most turbulent stretch of 2026 so far. The presale has now raised over $770,000 as wallets commit serious size ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing. Stages are closing faster with each round while Ethereum faces what could become the most humiliating milestone in its history: a stablecoin flipping it by market capitalization.





Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the Ethereum price prediction targeting $1,525 and the surging Polymarket odds of a USDT flippening explain why the entire crypto market is watching a potential historical event unfold and why the smartest capital is already positioned inside this presale.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe Stage 11 Selling Fast While the USDT Flippening Odds Surge and Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $1,525

The timing of AlphaPepe's Stage 11 selling at this pace could not land in a more dramatic crypto news environment. Ethereum is staring down a scenario that would have been unthinkable twelve months ago. Polymarket currently prices a 53% probability that Ethereum will be flipped by market capitalization in 2026, with those odds having surged from 17% just weeks earlier. The math behind that probability is straightforward and alarming for ETH holders. Ethereum's market cap sits at approximately $247 billion while Tether's USDT has grown to $184 billion. ETH only needs to fall to approximately $1,525, a 25% decline from current levels, for the flip to happen.

That is not a far-fetched scenario given the trajectory. ETH has already fallen over 60% from its $4,946 all-time high recorded in August 2025. The ETH/BTC ratio has compressed to its lowest levels since 2020. Spot Ethereum ETFs have shed 65% of their assets under management since October 2025, falling from $31.86 billion to approximately $11.76 billion as institutional capital exits. Standard Chartered's Geoff Kendrick has warned that ETH could fall to $1,400 before recovering according to CoinDesk , a level that would put Ethereum firmly below USDT by market capitalization.

JAN3 CEO Samson Mow stated directly that Tether will flip Ethereum this year according to Yahoo Finance , pointing to USDT's 622% market cap growth over the past five years compared to Ethereum's 11.75% over the same period. While ETH has been losing ground to Layer 2 networks that siphon fees away from the mainnet, USDT has been expanding its role as the de facto settlement layer for global crypto commerce. The structural divergence between a growing stablecoin and a shrinking smart contract platform has created the conditions for a flippening that Polymarket bettors now consider more likely than not.

The Ethereum price prediction targeting $1,525 is not a crash scenario. It is the level where a stablecoin overtakes the second-largest cryptocurrency in history. The wallets that have historically captured the most significant returns in crypto have never done so by holding an asset in structural decline waiting for a reversal that requires the entire market to cooperate. They identified early-stage opportunities where the momentum was already visible, and one of the strongest setups available right now is AlphaPepe.

AlphaPepe Stage 11 Selling Fast as the Smart Money Moves Away From Ethereum's Structural Risk

AlphaPepe's AI-powered decentralized exchange is the reason capital is entering at this pace while Ethereum holders face the prospect of watching a stablecoin overtake their asset. The meme coin sector sits at $45 billion but traders still rely on fragmented tools that cannot screen for scam contracts, track whale movements, or execute across chains without friction. AlphaSwap is designed to address all three with AI-driven contract screening, real-time whale tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC with deployment planned for Q2 2026. The project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Over $770,000 has been raised and AlphaPepe is currently priced at $0.0134 per token with consistent daily growth in participation even as Ethereum faces a potential historical flippening and competing presales have seen activity decline. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. While Ethereum needs the entire macro landscape to shift in its favor to avoid being flipped by a stablecoin, AlphaPepe's next catalysts are the AI DEX launch and exchange listing, both measured in weeks not market cycles. AlphaPepe's exchange debut is approaching and the speed at which Stage 11 is filling reflects a level of conviction that most projects in 2026 have failed to generate during extreme fear conditions.

Conclusion

The crypto news around Ethereum's potential flippening by USDT, the Ethereum price prediction targeting the $1,525 level where that flip becomes reality, and Polymarket odds surging past 53% all paint a picture of an asset facing structural challenges that institutional capital is no longer willing to ignore. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's presale while Ethereum fights to maintain its number-two ranking against a stablecoin are following the same pattern that has defined every previous cycle. The participants who recognized structural shifts early and repositioned into assets with active product momentum captured the most significant returns, and those who held through decline paid the cost of conviction without the reward.

Stages close faster every day while each round that fills pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early-stage crypto opportunities ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. Stage 11 is selling fast and the window at current pricing is narrowing.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

Will USDT flip Ethereum in 2026?

Polymarket currently prices a 53% probability that Ethereum will lose its number-two market cap position in 2026. ETH only needs to fall to approximately $1,525 for USDT to overtake it, a 25% decline that Standard Chartered's Kendrick has warned is plausible before a broader recovery takes hold.

Why is AlphaPepe Stage 11 selling fast during extreme fear conditions?

AlphaPepe is building an AI-powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and cross-chain execution, with a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing approaching. The presale has raised over $770,000 with accelerating stage sellouts while competing projects have seen participation decline amid bearish Ethereum sentiment.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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