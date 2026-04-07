Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Decrease in March 2026 of 8.9% Compared to 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for March 2026, compared with March 2025.

During March 2026, the 12 Mexican airports operated by GAP recorded a 7.6% decrease in total passenger traffic compared to March 2025. Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, Los Cabos, and Guadalajara reported a decrease of 24.4%, 8.7%, 6.9, and 2.3%, respectively, compared to March 2025. With respect to GAP’s airports in Jamaica, Kingston recorded an increase of 1.0%, while Montego Bay recorded a decrease of 25.7%, as a result of disruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Mar-25 Mar-26 % Change Jan - Mar 25 Jan - Mar 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,088.8 1,063.1 (2.4 %) 3,021.1 3,035.6 0.5 % Tijuana* 724.0 685.4 (5.3 %) 2,057.5 1,968.5 (4.3 %) Los Cabos 238.9 223.5 (6.4 %) 668.9 628.3 (6.1 %) Puerto Vallarta 231.5 215.8 (6.8 %) 653.6 644.8 (1.4 %) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 180.3 178.6 (0.9 %) 515.5 510.8 (0.9 %) Hermosillo 188.8 175.8 (6.9 %) 508.7 480.6 (5.5 %) Kingston 0.0 0.0 100.0 % 0.1 0.7 821.1 % Morelia 63.5 60.6 (4.7 %) 186.1 192.8 3.6 % La Paz 98.5 119.1 20.8 % 280.6 313.8 11.8 % Mexicali 104.1 86.8 (16.6 %) 293.1 257.7 (12.1 %) Aguascalientes 53.7 47.9 (10.7 %) 151.8 138.9 (8.5 %) Los Mochis 56.4 56.2 (0.4 %) 165.0 163.3 (1.1 %) Manzanillo 11.9 11.0 (7.7 %) 34.8 32.7 (5.9 %) Total 3,040.6 2,923.9 (3.8 %) 8,536.9 8,368.5 (2.0 %) International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Mar-25 Mar-26 % Change Jan - Mar 25 Jan - Mar 26 % Change Guadalajara 476.1 465.3 (2.3 %) 1,507.0 1,492.1 (1.0 %) Tijuana* 344.7 290.0 (15.9 %) 1,014.9 897.6 (11.6 %) Los Cabos 545.8 507.0 (7.1 %) 1,382.9 1,372.7 (0.7 %) Puerto Vallarta 531.4 360.8 (32.1 %) 1,472.5 1,278.9 (13.1 %) Montego Bay 482.6 358.4 (25.7 %) 1,338.9 917.4 (31.5 %) Guanajuato 83.2 76.6 (8.0 %) 263.1 257.8 (2.0 %) Hermosillo 6.6 6.9 5.1 % 20.9 22.0 4.9 % Kingston 139.2 140.6 1.0 % 428.0 414.8 (3.1 %) Morelia 55.1 66.3 20.4 % 174.2 215.6 23.7 % La Paz 3.2 4.5 40.1 % 8.7 12.6 44.5 % Mexicali 0.6 0.6 5.3 % 1.8 1.8 3.2 % Aguascalientes 23.4 24.1 3.2 % 73.7 77.3 4.9 % Los Mochis 0.6 0.7 9.8 % 1.9 1.8 (3.1 %) Manzanillo 14.8 11.4 (23.3 %) 43.9 36.3 (17.4 %) Total 2,707.2 2,313.1 (14.6 %) 7,732.5 6,998.7 (9.5 %) Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Mar-25 Mar-26 % Change Jan - Mar 25 Jan - Mar 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,564.9 1,528.4 (2.3 %) 4,528.2 4,527.8 (0 %) Tijuana* 1,068.8 975.4 (8.7 %) 3,072.3 2,866.1 (7 %) Los Cabos 784.6 730.5 (6.9 %) 2,051.8 2,001.0 (2 %) Puerto Vallarta 762.9 576.6 (24.4 %) 2,126.1 1,923.7 (10 %) Montego Bay 482.6 358.4 (25.7 %) 1,338.9 917.4 (31 %) Guanajuato 263.6 255.2 (3.2 %) 778.6 768.7 (1 %) Hermosillo 195.4 182.7 (6.5 %) 529.6 502.5 (5 %) Kingston 139.2 140.6 1.0 % 428.1 415.5 (3 %) Morelia 118.6 126.9 6.9 % 360.3 408.3 13 % La Paz 101.8 123.6 21.4 % 289.3 326.4 13 % Mexicali 104.7 87.4 (16.5 %) 294.9 259.6 (12.0 %) Aguascalientes 77.1 72.1 (6.5 %) 225.5 216.2 (4 %) Los Mochis 57.1 56.9 (0.2 %) 166.9 165.1 (1 %) Manzanillo 26.7 22.4 (16.3 %) 78.7 69.0 (12 %) Total 5,747.8 5,237.0 (8.9 %) 16,269.3 15,367.2 (5.5 %) *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Mar-25 Mar-26 % Change Jan - Mar 25 Jan - Mar 26 % Change Tijuana 339.1 286.4 (15.5 %) 998.2 886.3 (11.2 %)

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors

The seats available during March 2026 decreased by 4.5%, compared to March 2025. The load factors for the month went from 81.5% in March 2025 to 75.5% in March 2026.

New routes Guadalajara – Mazatlan: Volaris Morelia – Santa Lucia: Aerus Morelia – Uruapan: Aerus Puerto Vallarta – San Diego: Southwest Puerto Vallarta – St. Louis, Missouri: Southwest Los Cabos – Indianapolis: Southwest Montego Bay – Nashville: Southwest







Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294



