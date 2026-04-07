Integer Technologies Celebrates Grand Opening of New Office at The University of Southern Mississippi's Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise

GULFPORT, Miss., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies, a leading provider of predictive intelligence and mission-level planning for autonomous vessels, today celebrated the grand opening of its new office at the Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise. Established in close partnership with The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), the new workspace was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, alongside USM President Dr. Joseph S. Paul.

The Gulfport office will serve as a center of excellence for Integer’s development of operational decision-support tools designed for autonomous systems operating in complex undersea environments. This expansion represents a significant commitment to the state of Mississippi, as Integer plans to continue growing its local workforce and keep high-skill, high-salary roles in the Magnolia State.

“Integer’s presence in Gulfport is a major milestone for our company and a testament to our commitment to Mississippi,” said Josh Knight, COO and co-founder of Integer. “We are grateful to Senators Wicker and Hyde-Smith, the entire Mississippi delegation, Dr. Paul, and the south Mississippi community for supporting this expansion. By working alongside USM’s world-class ocean scientists, we are creating opportunities for Mississippians to lead in high-tech fields right in their hometowns, providing a pipeline for students to contribute to national security while building their careers.”

The Wicker Center offers direct ocean access, allowing Integer’s Gulfport-based engineers to conduct immediate in-water testing in the Gulf of America. This strategic location fosters a highly collaborative environment between university researchers and industry experts.

“Mississippi is central to America’s defense innovation resurgence,” said Senator Wicker, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Integer Technologies and the University of Southern Mississippi will make a great team. They will strengthen the Navy’s technological edge, create new economic opportunities in Gulfport, and help modernize the American arsenal.”

“The Navy’s investment in cutting-edge seabed warfare technology in Mississippi reflects well on the critical role our state continues to play in advancing our national security,” said Senator Hyde-Smith. “The partnership between Integer Technologies and The University of Southern Mississippi will not only strengthen our nation’s naval capabilities but also bring high-skill jobs and research opportunities to the Gulf Coast. I’m proud to support initiatives that strengthen Mississippi’s position as a leader in defense innovation.”

USM leadership echoed the significance of the partnership in driving both scientific and economic progress.

“Southern Miss is leading the way in marine research and positioning the Mississippi Gulf Coast as a top-tier blue economy hub by building an innovation infrastructure,” Paul said. “By establishing operations at the Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise, Integer Technologies is bringing highly sought-after jobs to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and creating a technology ecosystem that will attract additional partners and investments. Southern Miss is proud to demonstrate the success of a university-industry partnership in driving both scientific advancement and economic development across the Gulf Coast region.”

The grand opening follows the recent announcement that Integer was awarded a $10.6 million option exercise contract modification from the Office of Naval Research to continue its Intelligent Autonomous Systems for Seabed Warfare joint effort with USM. This modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $24.8 million. The program focuses on developing operational decision-support tools and edge-deployed software that allow unmanned platforms to adapt their missions in real time, significantly extending their operational duration in complex undersea environments.

About Integer Technologies

Integer is an agile defense technology company that transforms raw data into decision advantage, protecting our country and ensuring a safer world. We partner with the brightest minds in industry and academia to create purpose-built solutions that refine complex information into actionable intelligence, empowering humans and autonomous systems to predict the probabilities in uncertain environments. Our digital engineering solutions portfolio spans robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems.

About The University of Southern Mississippi

Since our founding in 1910, The University of Southern Mississippi has remained dedicated to preparing students for success. We deliver programs to more than 13,000 students in Hattiesburg and Long Beach, at teaching and research sites across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, as well as online. We are a community-engaged Carnegie R1 university, earning distinction as one of the nation’s leading research institutions. Southern Miss is known for pioneering work in polymer science, ocean science, spectator sports safety and security, and bringing language to children with communication disorders. We are also a national leader in a broad range of disciplines, including cybersecurity, hydrography, nutrition, aquaculture, kinesiology, and economic development, among others. We produce graduates ready to enter fields that are leading the way in emerging technologies through programs such as computer engineering, information technology, and ocean engineering. We’re developing the next generation of business leaders, while also responding to critical workforce shortages by producing skilled professionals in education and nursing. With a tradition of excellence in the arts, we are one of only 37 public institutions in the nation accredited in four major areas of the arts. Home to the Golden Eagles, our student-athletes compete in 17 NCAA Division I sports. With a culture marked by passion and persistence, Southern Miss is delivering graduates who are ready for life.

Integer Media Contact:

Paul Frommelt

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Paul.frommelt@integer-tech.com

USM Press Contact:

Jennifer Rigney

Assistant Director for News and Media Relations

jennifer.rigney@usm.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59c3e162-3626-46d7-915a-1e63eed8fa2c