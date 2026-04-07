Lost Money With CHOW? Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP (“GPWR”), encourages ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (“CHOW” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CHOW) investors to contact us about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws.

What Happened?

A securities fraud class action has been filed against CHOW on behalf of investors who purchased stock between September 16, 2025 and December 10, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What’s The Next Step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm, ready to assist you in potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 12, 2026. Please contact us to learn more about your rights and interests by clicking here, by email (shareholders@glancylaw.com), or by telephone at 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224).

You may retain counsel of your choice. If you bought securities during the class period, you may take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet.

Is There A Cost?

If you purchased CHOW securities, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts. Investors later learned the truth when:

On or around September 16, 2025, CHOW conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 2.6 million ordinary shares at $4.00 per share. Following the IPO, the Company experienced a surge in pricing activity and volume in the absence of any news concerning, or filings by the Company. However, the Company did not warn investors of the materialized risk that CHOW’s ordinary shares were the subject of a market manipulation scheme designed to “pump and dump” the Company’s shares and leave investors with staggering losses.

On December 10, 2025, the scheme was revealed and trading of CHOW’s stock was halted twice due to volatility from market manipulation. Investigation and public reports have revealed that impersonators acting as financial advisors touted CHOW in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with baseless claims to create a buying frenzy amongst retail investors.

On this date, CHOW’s stock price fell $9.87, or 84.3%, to close at $1.83 per share on December 10, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Why Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP?

GPWR is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Recognizing the firm’s recent successes, GPWR was named one of Law360’s Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second-highest in total investor recoveries by Institutional Shareholder Services Securities Class Action Services in 2025. GPWR’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPWR’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.