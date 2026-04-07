ThreeD Capital Inc. Issues Early Warning Report in Connection with Disposition of Securities of Avicanna Inc.

TORONTO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, announces that through a series of transactions ending in recent weeks (the “Dispositions”), ThreeD disposed of ownership and control of an aggregate of 977,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of Avicanna Inc. (the “Company” or “AVCN”). The Subject Shares represented approximately 0.8% of all issued and outstanding common shares of AVCN. As a result of the Dispositions, the percentage ownership held by ThreeD and Sheldon Inwentash (the “Joint Actor”) decreased by greater than 2%, on a partially diluted basis, from the last early warning report filed.

Immediately prior to the Dispositions, ThreeD and the Joint Actor owned and controlled an aggregate of 15,996,257 common shares, 1,105,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, and 50,000 stock options, representing approximately 13.6% of all issued and outstanding common shares of AVCN (or approximately 14.4% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 9,902,300 common shares and 962,500 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing approximately 8.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AVCN (or approximately 9.1% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants held). The Joint Actor held an aggregate of 6,093,957 common shares, 142,500 common share purchase warrants, and 50,000 stock options of the Company, representing approximately 5.2% of the issued and outstanding shares of AVCN (or approximately 5.3% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held).

Immediately following the Dispositions, ThreeD and the Joint Actor own and control an aggregate of 15,019,257 common shares, 1,105,000 common share purchase warrants, and 50,000 stock options of the Company, representing approximately 12.7% of all issued and outstanding common shares of AVCN (or approximately 13.6% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 8,925,300 common shares and 962,500 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing approximately 7.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AVCN (or approximately 8.3% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of the warrants held). The Joint Actor held an aggregate of 6,093,957 common shares, 142,500 common share purchase warrants, and 50,000 stock options of the Company, representing 5.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AVCN (or approximately 5.3% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held).

The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes. ThreeD and the Joint Actor could increase or decrease its investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The Subject Shares were disposed of through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for total consideration of $164,497 or approximately $0.168 per Subject Share.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:



Matthew Davis, CPA Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

info@threedcap.com Phone: 416-941-8900



The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.