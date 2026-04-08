Cookware Market Outlook: USD 49.39 Billion by 2031 with Online Sales Segment Set to Expand at 6.28% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the cookware market size was valued at USD 36.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 38.37 billion in 2026 to reach USD 49.39 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.18%. Growth is being driven by stricter regulations on PFAS-based materials, rapid urbanization, and a growing preference for premium, multifunctional cookware. Regulatory developments in regions such as the United States and Europe are accelerating the shift toward alternatives like ceramic and cast iron, while compact living spaces in the Asia-Pacific are boosting demand for induction-compatible and space-saving products. North America continues to lead the market, though volatility in steel and aluminum prices is putting pressure on margins. Meanwhile, the expansion of direct-to-consumer and online sales channels is reshaping customer engagement and providing brands with deeper data-driven insights.

Global Cookware Market Growth Drivers

Rising Urban Lifestyles Reshaping Cookware Demand

The shift toward urban living and the growing prevalence of nuclear households in the Asia-Pacific are significantly influencing cookware preferences. With smaller kitchens becoming the norm, consumers are moving away from elaborate cooking setups toward quicker, more practical meal preparation. This has increased demand for compact, stackable cookware and designs that maximize limited storage space, such as foldable handles and multi-purpose utensils. Manufacturers are also tailoring their offerings to suit regional cooking habits, ensuring compatibility with diverse cuisines while maintaining convenience. From stir-fry-friendly pans to cookware suited for traditional flatbreads, localized product innovation is helping brands connect with urban consumers. Additionally, the fast-paced nature of city life is driving preference for non-stick, low-maintenance materials that reduce cooking and cleaning time.

“The cookware market reflects steady, need-driven demand patterns shaped by household consumption and replacement cycles across regions. This assessment draws on consistently structured data validation and cross-market comparison, offering a level of reliability and transparency decision-makers can weigh against other available analyses,” says Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Premiumization Trends Fueled by Rising Incomes and Kitchen Upgrades

Growing disposable incomes and increasing interest in kitchen renovations are accelerating the shift toward higher-quality cookware. Consumers are replacing basic options with more durable and premium materials such as stainless steel and cast iron, reflecting a broader move toward long-term value and enhanced cooking experiences. Modern kitchen upgrades are also driving the adoption of induction cooktops, encouraging demand for compatible cookware that supports efficient and advanced cooking methods.

At the same time, evolving consumer preferences are leaning toward aesthetically appealing and natural-looking materials that align with healthier and more mindful cooking practices. In rapidly developing urban centers, rising middle-class spending power is turning cookware into both a functional necessity and a lifestyle statement. This growing preference for premium products is helping manufacturers maintain stronger margins, even as they navigate fluctuations in raw material costs, supporting continued growth in the cookware market.

Cookware Market Share by Region

Europe’s cookware market continues to show steady progress, though growth patterns differ across regions. Northern European countries are setting the tone with a strong focus on sustainable design and eco-friendly materials, influencing broader market trends. Meanwhile, slower construction activity in markets like Germany is impacting demand for certain materials, particularly stainless steel, creating a mixed outlook within the region. At the same time, tightening regulations around chemical usage are pushing manufacturers to innovate and adapt, with early adopters gaining a competitive advantage in global markets. Rising energy costs are also prompting production shifts to more cost-efficient locations. In contrast, improving income levels in Eastern Europe are encouraging consumers to upgrade to better-qua

North America’s strong position in the cookware market is supported by high discretionary spending and a well-established culture of home renovations, which continues to drive product replacement and upgrades. Consumers are increasingly refreshing their kitchen spaces, leading to sustained demand for modern, high-quality cookware solutions that align with evolving lifestyle preferences. At the same time, tightening regulations around chemical coatings are prompting manufacturers to quickly adapt their product formulations and expand compliant offerings. Companies are also investing in localized production and distribution to respond faster to these changes. Additionally, broader economic growth across neighboring markets and shifting trade dynamics are encouraging a gradual move toward locally sourced materials, further shaping purchasing patterns across the region.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Cookware Market

By Product Type



Core Cookware

Pans (Fry/Saute, Grill, Wok/Kadhai, Crepe)



Pots (Sauce, Stock, Dutch Oven)



Pressure Cookers & Steamers



Cookware Sets



Specialized Cookware

Dutch Ovens & Casseroles



Specialty Cookware (Idli, Appam, BBQ Grill Pan)



Bakeware (Ovenware, Muffin trays, Cake tins)



Accessories (Lids, Handles)



By Material



Stainless Steel

Aluminium

Cast Iron

Carbon Steel

Copper

Ceramic/Glass

Silicone

Other Coated Substrates



By End User



Residential

Commercial (HoReCa, Institutional, Catering)

By Distribution Channel



Offline Retail

Super/Hypermarkets



Department Stores





Specialty Stores



Online

E-commerce Marketplaces



Brand Webshops



B2B / Direct Sales



By Geography



North America

United States



Canada



Mexico



South America

Brazil



Argentina



Peru



Chile



Rest of South America



Europe

United Kingdom



Germany



France





Spain



Italy



BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)



NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



South-East Asia



Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of Middle East and Africa



Overview – Cookware Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 38.37 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 49.39 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.18% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material, By End User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.





Cookware Companies: Covers global and market-level overviews, key segments, available financial insights, strategic developments, competitive positioning, product and service portfolios, along with recent industry updates.

Groupe SEB SA

Meyer Corporation

Newell Brands (Calphalon)

Tramontina SA

TTK Prestige Ltd

Hawkins Cookers Ltd

Lodge Manufacturing Co.

Le Creuset Group

Fiskars Group (Iittala, Royal Doulton)

WMF GmbH

Zwilling J.A. Henckels

Fissler GmbH

Gibson Overseas Inc.

IKEA Group

BergHOFF Worldwide

Stanley Black & Decker (Farberware)

Cuisinart (Conair Corp.)

Camp Chef (Vista Outdoor)

Staub (Zwilling)

Denby Pottery

Get in-depth industry insights on the global cookware market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-cookware-market?utm_source=globenewswire

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