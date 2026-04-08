Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates SitusAMC Holdings Corporation Data Breach

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the SitusAMC Holdings Corporation data breach. On November 12, 2025, SitusAMC Holdings Corporation became aware of unauthorized access to certain systems within its computer network.

Key Facts About SitusAMC Holdings Corporation

SitusAMC Holdings Corporation delivers tech-driven services, staffing, outsourcing, and advisory support to businesses in the real estate finance sector.

According to a recent filing with the Maine Attorney General, on or about November 12, 2025, SitusAMC Holdings Corporation discovered an unauthorized access to certain systems within its computer network.

Following an investigation, SitusAMC Holdings determined that an unauthorized third party accessed and acquired data from certain SitusAMC systems between November 13 and 21, 2025. Certain personal information may have been involved. This information includes names, addresses, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, and financial account information.

Are You Affected by the SitusAMC Holdings Corporation Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the SitusAMC Holdings Corporation breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the SitusAMC Holdings Corporation incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps

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