Super Micro Computer, Inc. Notice of May 26, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: SMCI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of Super Micro who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-smci-2/

Super Micro investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-smci-2/ to learn more.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Super Micro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 19, 2026, post-market, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the unsealing of an indictment against three individuals associated with the Company, Yih-Shyan Liaw (the Company’s co-founder, director, and Senior Vice President of Business Development), Ruei-Tsang Chang (“a general manager in the [Super Micro’s] Taiwan office),” and Ting-Wei Sun (“a third-party broker and fixer”), for engaging in a “scheme to divert massive quantities of servers housing U.S. artificial intelligence technology to customers in China” violating U.S. export control laws, in order to “drive sales and generate revenues in violation of U.S. law” and enabled the sale of “approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers” between 2024 and 2025.

On this news, the price of Super Micro’s shares fell $10.26, or 33.3%, to close at $20.53 per share on March 20, 2026.

The case is Bhuva v. Super Micro Computer, Inc., et al., Case No. 26-cv-02606.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Super Micro and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until May 26, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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