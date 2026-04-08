Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q1 2026

HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q1 2026 was 39,900 GWT, compared to 38,200 GWT in Q1 2025.

These figures exclude harvest volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes by region for Q1 2026 (Q1 2025), measured in 1,000 GWT:

Lerøy Aurora: 8.3 (7.1)

Lerøy Midt: 16.0 (16.4)

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 15.7 of which 6.1 were trout (14.8 of which 9.5 were trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes in Lerøy Havfisk, measured in 1,000 tonnes:

Q1 2026: 14.3 of which 2.7 were cod

Q1 2025: 19.0 of which 3.6 were cod



The complete Q1 2026 report will be released on 12 May at 06:30 CET.

Queries may be addressed to the company’s CFO, Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.