DERMAdoctor Announces Initiative to Broaden Public Access to Dermatologist-Developed Clinical Skincare

Davie, FL, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DERMAdoctor, the clinical skincare company founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Audrey Kunin, announced today that it is undertaking a renewed initiative designed to increase public access to dermatologist-developed skincare formulations without requiring a prescription. The company stated that the initiative is part of its ongoing effort to address skin concerns that often receive limited attention in the consumer market, including keratosis pilaris (KP), eczema, rosacea, hyperhidrosis, acne, and visible signs of aging.

DERMAdoctor Skincare

DERMAdoctor, which has operated from Davie, Florida since 1998, noted that the announcement reflects the brand’s broader focus on examining how clinical skincare can be made more accessible to a diverse customer base. The company currently maintains a portfolio of more than 30 dermatologist-developed products spanning multiple product families, including KP Duty, Kakadu C, Calm Cool + Corrected, Total NonScents, and Ain’t Misbehavin’. These lines were created to provide structured options for individuals seeking science-informed skincare solutions outside the clinical setting.

In outlining the purpose of the initiative, DERMAdoctor emphasized the importance of continued development in the category of clinical skincare. According to the company, growth in consumer interest has made it increasingly necessary for brands to provide formulations grounded in dermatological principles while remaining transparent about their testing standards. DERMAdoctor reiterated that all of its products are clean, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, synthetic dye-free, non-comedogenic, and manufactured in the United States.

Dr. Audrey Kunin, Founder and Chief Product Officer, provided additional context regarding the company’s decision to formalize its accessibility efforts. “Our mission has always been to ensure that no individual feels overlooked in their search for credible skincare solutions,” Dr. Kunin said. “Dermatology should not feel out of reach. We want people to have access to formulas that are thoughtful, clinically grounded, and developed to address concerns that are often minimized or misunderstood.”

The company stated that conditions such as keratosis pilaris, which affects an estimated 40% of adults worldwide, can benefit from increased consumer awareness and clearer education surrounding product categories. DERMAdoctor’s KP Duty line was cited in the announcement as an example of how dermatologist-developed formulations can be structured to address needs that are frequently underserved in mainstream skincare. The line features exfoliating and moisturizing products formulated with AHAs, PHAs, and glycolic acid.

DERMAdoctor also highlighted ongoing consumer interest in vitamin C–based skincare, noting that its Kakadu C line is formulated with Australian Kakadu Plum, a botanical known for its high concentration of vitamin C. The company stated that the line includes its 20% vitamin C serum, combining vitamin C with ferulic acid and vitamin E. The brand indicated that development within this category remains a priority as consumers continue seeking options to support brightness and clarity.

The Calm Cool + Corrected line was referenced as part of the brand’s approach to addressing sensitive skin concerns, including eczema and rosacea. These formulations feature ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and colloidal oatmeal. Additionally, the announcement included mention of the Total NonScents clinical-strength antiperspirant designed for hyperhidrosis and the Ain’t Misbehavin’ acne-focused products. DERMAdoctor stated that these lines reflect its ongoing commitment to creating targeted, dermatologist-developed formulations across a broad spectrum of concerns.

The company confirmed that all of its products undergo clinical testing and that its development practices continue to be shaped by principles of dermatological research. DERMAdoctor noted that its formulations have been featured in publications including Allure, InStyle, O The Oprah Magazine, Health, Shape, Fitness, Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, and The Wall Street Journal. While media coverage was not the focus of the announcement, DERMAdoctor stated that visibility across multiple channels has underscored the importance of expanding access to credible clinical skincare.

DERMAdoctor products are available through dermadoctor.com and across various retail partners, including Amazon, Macy’s, LovelySkin, Walmart, QVC, and international distributors. The company stated that the initiative announced today will include continued emphasis on education, product accessibility, and clarity in communication as it works to expand its reach.

Today’s announcement marks a continuation of DERMAdoctor’s mission to support individuals seeking dermatologist-developed skincare options. The company noted that the initiative will influence future product development and consumer-facing messaging as it evaluates how clinical solutions can be better positioned to serve a broader range of skin concerns.

Additional information about DERMAdoctor products can be found at dermadoctor.com. Consumers can also follow @dermadoctor_skincare on Instagram and @dermadoctor on TikTok to access ongoing expert skincare insights.

About DERMAdoctor

DERMAdoctor is a clinical skincare company founded in 1998 by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Audrey Kunin. Based in Davie, Florida, the brand develops dermatologist-formulated products designed to address common and underserved skin concerns. All products are clinically tested, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and manufactured in the United States.

DERMAdoctor Skincare



