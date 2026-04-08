VGP NV: Convocation to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, the Special Shareholders’ and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 8 May 2026

Press Release

Regulated Information

08 April 2026, 7:00 am CET, Antwerp, Belgium

The shareholders of VGP NV (the “Company”) are hereby invited to attend the annual shareholders’ meeting, the special shareholders’ meeting and the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the Company which shall consecutively take place at The Mills, Molenstraat 54, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium, on Friday 8 May 2026 at 10:00 am.

Please consult the website link: www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/shareholder-meetings/ for further information concerning the agenda, admission conditions and voting modalities for the Meetings.

The Board of Directors

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433

investor.relations@vgpparks.eu

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 434 FTE’s today owns and is active in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 8.7 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.6 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

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