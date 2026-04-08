Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

OSLO, NORWAY (8 April 2026) - The annual general meeting of TGS ASA ("TGS" or the "Company") will be held on 29 April 2026 as a virtual meeting through the facilities of Lumi at 17:00 hours (Oslo time).

The notice for the annual general meeting is attached hereto (English and Norwegian), including relevant appendices. The notice will be sent to all registered shareholders on 8 April 2026.

To register your attendance, grant proxy or cast votes electronically in advance through VPS Investor Services, please use the following link:

https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=7b84780e9128370866b336da8f9f4423c61f2903&validTo=1780066800000&oppdragsId=20260323VPLP01U0

The pin code and reference number, which are sent out with the notice, will be needed. Shareholders that have received the notice electronically will find information by logging in through VPS Investor services; available at euronextvps.no or through own account keeper (bank/broker).

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com), email

generalmeeting@tgs.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com





About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).





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