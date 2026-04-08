Lollipop Star Debuts at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026 With Music-Infused Candy Featuring Flavor Drops From headliner Anyma and other notable artists

INDIO, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh off its breakout success at CES—where it was named one of the top new innovations—Lollipop Star is set to make its highly anticipated debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026.







Following national television appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with Stephen Colbert, Lollipop Star continues to capture global attention with its revolutionary approach to audio entertainment.

The interactive lollipop utilizes advanced bone conduction technology to deliver immersive audio content directly to the listener creating a completely personal, hands-free and earbud free listening experience unlike anything currently on the market.

CEO Erica Yang states: Lollipop Star made a major impact at CES, and we’re thrilled to bring that momentum to one of the world’s premier cultural events—Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Festivalgoers will now have the opportunity to experience our groundbreaking interactive lollipops in person, blending technology, music, and flavor into a truly immersive sensory experience.





Experience the Lollipop Star Activation at Coachella

Festival attendees are invited to visit the Lollipop Star activation in the General Admission area during Coachella 2026. Guests can expect a high-energy, sensory-driven experience that blends innovation, music discovery, and interactive fun—offering one of the most unique activations of the festival weekend.

About Lollipop Star

Lollipop Star is pioneering a new category of interactive candy powered by bone conduction technology. By merging entertainment, technology, and confectionery design, the company is redefining how audiences experience music and audio content.

Media Contact:

partnerships@lollipopstar.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content reflects the views of the content provider only and not those of this media platform or its publisher. It is for informational purposes and not financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry risks, including loss of capital. Readers should do their own research and consult a qualified advisor before making decisions. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher are not responsible for any inaccuracies or losses. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61f0c948-7a9f-4d02-b5e6-e801afda7b9f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e40603f0-a185-4014-a56d-476f47879e1b