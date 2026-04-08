Charlotte, NC, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudPop, a D2C hemp brand based in Los Angeles, California, recently released findings from its Q1 2026 internal customer survey conducted across more than 1,200 customers between January and March 2026.

The survey found that 68% of respondents had moved away from distillate-based gummies in favor of solventless formats over the past 12 months. Among that group, live rosin gummies were the preferred solventless format for 71% of respondents.

What Are Live Rosin Gummies?

Live rosin is a cannabis concentrate produced without chemical solvents. The extraction process relies entirely on ice water, heat, and pressure. Fresh or freshly frozen hemp flowers are washed in ice water to separate the trichomes, which are then collected, dried, and pressed to yield a full-spectrum concentrate.

Key characteristics of live rosin:

No chemical solvents. The process uses no butane, propane, ethanol, or CO2 at any stage.

The process uses no butane, propane, ethanol, or CO2 at any stage. Full-spectrum profile. Cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present in the original plant are retained in the final extract.

Cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present in the original plant are retained in the final extract. Lower yield, higher cost. Solventless extraction produces smaller batch sizes than distillate or live resin, which accounts for its premium price point.

Solventless extraction produces smaller batch sizes than distillate or live resin, which accounts for its premium price point. Edible compatibility. Live rosin is decarboxylated before gummy infusion to convert inactive THCA into active THC, preserving terpene structure throughout.

Live rosin gummies may contribute to a more complete hemp experience than single-cannabinoid products, often described as the entourage effect. The cannabinoids and terpenes act together rather than in isolation.

Factors Contributing to Increased Interest in Solventless Edibles

BudPop's Q1 2026 survey identified five primary reasons customers gave for choosing live resin gummies over other edible formats.

Reason Cited % of Respondents Knowing exactly what is in the product 74% No residual solvents in the extract 68% Richer flavor from natural terpenes 61% Full-spectrum cannabinoid experience 57% Willingness to pay a premium for verified quality 53%

Alongside BudPop's internal data, cannabis market tracking shows rosin products in licensed dispensaries grew 8% in dollar sales year-over-year, with the number of rosin SKUs on shelves rising 11% over the same period.

The average retail price for rosin extract formats sits at $31, above most other concentrate categories, yet consumer demand continues to grow through 2025 and into 2026.

How Live Rosin Gummies Differ From Other Edibles?

The live rosin extract used in the infusion process directly shapes the flavor, effect profile, and quality of the finished cannabis edibles. According to Budpop’s survey, here’s how they differ from regular distillate and live resin products.

Live Rosin vs Distillate Gummies

Distillate is the most widely used extract in commercial gummies. This format involves multi-stage refinement that isolates cannabinoids to 80%-95% purity, stripping away nearly all terpenes and minor cannabinoids.

Many brands reintroduce terpenes after extraction, though these are often synthetic or botanically derived rather than native to the source plant.

Live rosin gummies carry the plant's original terpenes. Research on cannabis volatile compounds confirms that terpene loss during conventional drying and curing can exceed 30% within the first week of harvest and surpass 55% within three months.

Solventless extraction from fresh-frozen material avoids this degradation, producing a final product that more closely reflects the source strain.

Live Rosin vs Live Resin Gummies

Live resin and live rosin originate from fresh-frozen cannabis processed immediately after harvest. The difference is the extraction method. Live resin uses hydrocarbon solvents such as butane or propane. Live rosin uses no solvents at any stage.

Both formats preserve terpenes more effectively than distillate. However, live rosin is increasingly favored by consumers who prefer to avoid chemical extraction entirely.

Experience and Effects

Format Onset Duration Effect Profile Distillate gummies 30-60 min 3-5 hours Direct, predictable, THC-forward Live resin gummies 30-60 min 4-6 hours Bold, intense, strong flavor expression Live rosin gummies 40-60 min 6-8 hours Smooth, balanced, full-spectrum

Distillate gummies produce a simplified effect driven almost entirely by pure cannabinoids. Live resin gummies have more wholesome and intense effects. Live rosin gummies are relatively smoother and more layered, with the full range of the plant's active compounds contributing to the experience.

BudPop's Approach to Live Rosin Gummies

BudPop sources its hemp from farms across the United States, using cultivation practices that exclude GMOs and synthetic pesticides. The brand's hemp-derived products use flash-frozen source material processed to preserve terpene levels at harvest.

BudPop's approach to product development is guided by four core practices:

Ingredient sourcing. US-grown hemp, farmed without GMOs or synthetic pesticides.

US-grown hemp, farmed without GMOs or synthetic pesticides. Extraction philosophy. Preserving the plant's natural profile rather than refining it down and reconstituting it.

Preserving the plant's natural profile rather than refining it down and reconstituting it. Third-party lab testing. Every batch undergoes testing through independent, ISO-accredited laboratories. Reports cover cannabinoid content, terpene profiles, residual solvents, heavy metals, and microbial counts.

Every batch undergoes testing through independent, ISO-accredited laboratories. Reports cover cannabinoid content, terpene profiles, residual solvents, heavy metals, and microbial counts. Transparency. Certificates of Analysis are batch-specific, publicly accessible, and verifiable through the testing laboratory's portal.

BudPop's gummy formulations use apple pectin as a binder, making them vegan-friendly. All products are hemp-derived and manufactured in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill , which established the federal legal framework for hemp products containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.

"Our focus is on what's actually inside the product," said Alex Mora, a quality assurance team member at BudPop. "The lab reports are not a checkbox for us. They're what every customer should ask for before buying anything in this category. When someone asks why live rosin costs more, the answer is in the COA."

Key Factors Consumers Consider When Choosing Live Rosin Gummies

1. Extraction Method: Third-party COAs that explicitly confirm whether solvents were used at any stage.

2. Terpene Content: A COA reporting terpene totals of 3% or higher in the finished gummy indicates a genuine full-spectrum profile.

3. Lab Testing and Transparency: ISO-accredited, batch-specific lab reports provide the most reliable assurance of safety and consistency.

4. Ingredient Quality: Vegan binders, natural flavors, and the absence of artificial additives are cited by BudPop's survey respondents as active selection criteria alongside cannabinoid content.

5. Dosage and Consistency: Uniform infusion per gummy and repeatable batch results matter to experienced buyers. BudPop's Q1 2026 survey found that 61% of respondents had returned a cannabis edible product from another brand at least once due to inconsistent dosing.

About BudPop

BudPop is a direct-to-consumer hemp brand based in Los Angeles, California. The company produces hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including gummies, vapes, flower, and tinctures, formulated with American-grown hemp and manufactured in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. All BudPop products are third-party tested and ship nationwide (where legal). Products are intended for adults 21 years of age and older.