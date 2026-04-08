RIBER delivers strong earnings growth in 2025

Revenues: €40.3m (-2%)

Income from ordinary operations: €5.1m, representing 13% of revenues

Net income: €5.2m (+27%)

Proposed payout of €0.10 per share for 2025 (+25%)

Bezons, April 8, 2026 – 8:00 a.m. (CET) – RIBER, a global market leader in MBE equipment for the semiconductor industry, is reporting its 2025 full-year results, marked by a strong improvement in profitability.

(in €m) 2025 2024 Changei Revenues 40.3 41.2 - 2.1 % MBE systems revenues 30.9 31.0 - 0.3 % Services and accessories revenues 9.4 10.2 - 7.8 % Gross margin

% of revenues 15.6

38.6% 14.8

36.1% + 4.7 %



Income from ordinary operations

% of revenues 5.1

12.7 % 4.5

10.9 % + 13.5 %



Operating income

% of revenues 5.1

12.7 % 4.4

10.6 % + 16.6 %



Pre-tax income

% of revenues 4.8

11.9 % 4.4

10.6 % + 9.6 %



Net income

% of revenues 5.2

13.0 % 4.1

10.0 % + 27.1 %





Highlights

In 2025, in an environment driven by strong demand for advanced semiconductor materials for artificial intelligence and data transmission applications, RIBER recorded solid activity in its production systems and the first results from the rollout of ROSIE (RIBER Oxide on Silicon Epitaxy), a breakthrough technology in silicon-based integrated photonics.

Designed to meet the growing requirements of optical transmission and reception applications, ROSIE opens up new commercial opportunities in a fast-expanding market. The first two units were ordered in 2025, confirming growing industrial interest in MBE solutions compatible with 300 mm production lines.

In this context, RIBER achieved its revenue targets and recorded a significant improvement in its earnings compared with the previous year.

Revenues

Full-year revenues for 2025 amounted to €40.3 million, in line with the Company’s objectives. Revenues for MBE systems remained stable at €30.9 million for 12 machines delivered, including one ROSIE system. Revenues for services and accessories amounted to €9.4 million, down year-on-year, notably due to budgetary restrictions in the United States.

Earnings

Gross margin amounted to €15.6 million, up 4.7%, driven by a favorable product and pricing mix.

Income from ordinary operations came to €5.1 million, up 13.5% compared with the previous year, reflecting both sustained business activity and effective cost control. It represented 13% of revenue, compared with 11% in 2024.

Net income totaled €5.2 million, compared with €4.1 million in 2024, representing an increase of 27.1%. It includes a €0.5 million tax income related to the recognition of tax loss carryforwards.

Cash flow and balance sheet

The cash position at end-2025 amounted to €7.5 million, compared with €8.6 million at the end of 2024.

Shareholders’ equity totaled €27.3 million, up €3.7 million compared with year-end 2024. This change reflects the net income for the year as well as the distribution to shareholders from the issue premium related to the 2024 financial year.

Order book

At December 31, 2025, the order book amounted to €26.9 million, up 24% compared with the previous year. It includes 6 MBE systems (€20.3 million), including 4 production machines and 1 ROSIE platform, as well as services and accessories orders (€6.6 million).

The order book does not include the order announced in January 2026 for a production system in Japan, scheduled for delivery this year.

Outlook

Against a backdrop of accelerating global investment in artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and quantum technologies, RIBER is positioned at the heart of next-generation semiconductor architectures. Demand for quantum dot lasers used in data centers continues to support the MBE production systems market.

The rise of silicon-based integrated photonics is opening a new cycle of innovation and investment. In this context, the ROSIE platform represents a true inflection point for RIBER, with initial orders recorded in 2025 and a gradual ramp-up expected in the coming years.

In 2026, RIBER will reach a new milestone with the manufacturing of ROSIE 2, a dual-chamber cluster version. At the same time, the first BTO/STO1 thin film samples on silicon wafers, developed as part of the partnership with NQCP2, will soon be made available to the scientific and industrial community, helping to accelerate the platform’s adoption.

In this favorable environment, given the visibility provided by its order book, RIBER enters 2026 with a positive growth outlook, subject to obtaining the export licenses required to materialize the identified opportunities in its systems and services businesses.

Distribution of amounts drawn against the “issue premium” account

The Board of Directors will propose to the June 17, 2026, General Meeting a cash distribution of €0.10 per share, through a partial reimbursement of the issue premium. It will be released for payment on June 24, 2026.

Annie Geoffroy, Chairwoman and CEO of RIBER stated: “2025 marks an important milestone for RIBER, with a significant improvement in our profitability and the first commercial successes of our ROSIE platform.

We are now entering a new phase of development, driven by the industrialization of our technologies and their alignment with the growing needs related to artificial intelligence and data infrastructure. Early market feedback and the upcoming availability of the first samples are expected to confirm the relevance of our technological roadmap.

In this favorable environment, we approach the coming years with confidence, with the objective of turning these dynamics into sustainable growth and continuous improvement in our performance.”

Agenda

April 17, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.: Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report

June 17, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.: Annual General Meeting in Paris (Maison des Centraliens)

The annual financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on April 2, 2026. The statutory auditors have completed the audit procedures on the corporate and consolidated accounts. The certification report will be issued once the necessary procedures have been finalized for publishing the full-year financial report.

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment. The Company designs and manufactures solutions for the semiconductor industry and supports its customers - industrial players and research laboratories - with a comprehensive range of services and scientific and technical support (hardware and software), aimed at optimizing equipment performance and yield.

RIBER’s technologies are at the core of the development of advanced semiconductor devices, particularly for applications related to artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, telecommunications and photonics. With the launch of ROSIE (RIBER Oxide on Silicon Epitaxy), a platform dedicated to silicon-based integrated photonics compatible with 300 mm production lines, RIBER is opening up new opportunities in high-growth markets.

Positioned in strategic technology segments, RIBER also contributes to advances in research and quantum technologies.

RIBER is recognized as an ‘Innovative Company’ by Bpifrance” and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

Annie Geoffroy | tel : +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Cyril Combe – Investors relations | tel : +33 (0)1 53 65 37 94 | ccombe@actus.fr

Serena Boni – Press relations | tel : +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 | sboni@actus.fr

1 Barium Titanate Oxide (BTO) et Strontium Titanate Oxide (STO)

2 Novo Nordisk Foundation Quantum Computing Programme

i Change calculated on a k€ basis

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