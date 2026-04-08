Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 1 to April 2, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from April 1 to April 2, 2026

Puteaux, April 8, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 1 to April 2, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 4/1/2026 FR0012435121 14,785 24.9479 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 4/1/2026 FR0012435121 79,288 24.9476 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 4/1/2026 FR0012435121 12,397 24.9455 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 4/1/2026 FR0012435121 96,448 24.9495 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 4/2/2026 FR0012435121 15,221 25.0226 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 4/2/2026 FR0012435121 80,006 25.0128 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 4/2/2026 FR0012435121 13,161 25.0187 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 4/2/2026 FR0012435121 97,473 24.9974 XPAR Total 408,779 24.9777



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment