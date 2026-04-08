Heimstaden AB (publ) Signs Divestment of Danish Development Project to Tishman Speyer

Heimstaden AB (publ) (“Heimstaden”) has entered into agreement to divest its development asset Else Sørensens Vej 25-33A, Rødovre in Greater Copenhagen (“ESV”) to Tishman Speyer, a global real estate developer, owner, operator, and investment manager, through a sale of all the shares in Heimstaden ESV 25-35 ApS. Closing is expected in Q2 2027.



Christian Fladeland, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer, comments:



- “The sale of ESV strengthens our cash position and marks another step in our ongoing deleveraging efforts. It also underlines Heimstaden’s strong industrial track record of developing high-quality residential assets”.







Contact

Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations, +45 21 30 94 89, media@heimstaden.com

Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 948 94 196, ir@heimstaden.com



About

Heimstaden is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with around 158,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 324 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at www.heimstadenab.com. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

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