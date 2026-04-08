Contract for public roads maintenance in Lääne County

Nordecon Group company Tariston AS has entered into a contract with the Estonian Transport Administration for the maintenance of national roads in the Lääne maintenance area for the period 2026–2031. The contract covers the year-round maintenance of approximately 800 kilometres of national roads in Lääne County.

The contractual value of maintenance works for the first year (1 October 2026 – 30 September 2027) is EUR 1.57 million, excluding value-added tax. The value of works for subsequent years will be determined based on the cost of routine maintenance works performed in the previous year, adjusted by the consumer price index published by Statistics Estonia.

Based on 2026 prices, the total estimated value of the contract is approximately EUR 7.9 million, excluding value-added tax.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2025 was 208 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 430 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com

