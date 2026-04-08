Novonesis expands global footprint with acquisition of production facility in Southeast Asia



Investment of around USD 50 million strengthens fermentation capabilities and supports the company’s long-term growth ambitions.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – April 8, 2026. Novonesis has signed an agreement with Meihua to acquire a production facility in Rayong, Thailand for around USD 50 million, increasing the company’s footprint in Southeast Asia and strengthening its ability to serve customers worldwide.



Expanding in Asia is core to Novonesis' GROW strategy towards 2030. Emerging markets already account for one third of the company's sales and are expected to grow faster than developed markets. By investing in geographically well-positioned facilities, the company strengthens its capabilities to supply both local and global markets with its unique global multipurpose production setup.

Novonesis is acquiring a facility with advanced fermentation capabilities that can be further expanded to support the company’s growth journey, including the production of HMO (human milk oligosaccharides). Novonesis plans to invest further in the facility over the coming years to maximize its potential and establish a strong operational setup. The company expects the site to be commercially operational in 2027.

Anders Lund, Chief Operating Officer:

“Strengthening our production footprint in Southeast Asia is an important step for Novonesis. A key part of our GROW strategy is to continue to strengthen our resilient and responsive supply network to support our long-term growth ambitions. By expanding our world-class production capabilities, we can move closer to customers in a fast-growing region and deliver even greater value to them."



Novonesis investing in capacity and resilience across markets

The Rayong acquisition is one of several investments Novonesis has made in recent years to strengthen its resilience and global production setup – enabling the company to serve local customers more effectively and drive growth. Facilities in Franklinton, North Carolina, Taicang, China, Araucaria, Brazil, and West Allis, Wisconsin, have been expanded as part of this effort.

Over the current strategy period towards 2030, Novonesis expects to increase its growth-focused capital expenditure and cater for the increasing demand for biosolutions among customers and consumers.

Get in touch



Line Emilie Fedders

Senior Media Relations Manager

media-relations@novonesis.com+45 30 77 13 99



Tobias Bjorklund

Head of Investor Relations

tobb@novonesis.com







