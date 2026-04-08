ANCEL Launches Next-Generation Jump Starter Solution BS200, Upgrading Vehicle Starting Protection





SHENZHEN, China, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANCEL, a leading brand in automotive diagnostics and maintenance, has officially released the BS200 Fully Automatic Supercapacitor Jump Starter.

As a systematic upgrade to traditional emergency starting devices, the BS200 is not designed merely for temporary rescue after battery failure. Instead, it represents a new category of Super Starter—delivering automated and long-term starting support rather than one-time emergency assistance.

The BS200 is now available globally, offering up to a 10-year operational cycle for 12V gasoline and diesel vehicles.

Industry Evolution

For most drivers, battery failure often appears as a sudden and unexpected issue—a vehicle that simply won’t start before a trip.

From a technical perspective, however, these failures are typically the result of gradual battery degradation without effective monitoring or intervention.

The three traditional solutions — jumper cables, lead-acid jump starters, and lithium-ion jump packs — are essentially post-failure emergency tools.

The ANCEL BS200 introduces an entirely new approach: moving starting support into daily vehicle operation, rather than reacting only after a breakdown occurs.

Core Breakthrough: How BS200 Redefines Starting Standards

As a next-generation jump starter solution, the BS200 is built on super capacitor technology, utilizing a physical charge transfer mechanism to deliver instant high current during engine ignition, reducing battery stress at the source.

This design transforms it from a temporary emergency device into a long-term integrated starting support system.

Key Features

Physical Energy Storage – Extremely Low Self-Discharge

By eliminating chemical storage, the BS200 uses rapid physical charge transfer. Once installed, it automatically recharges from the vehicle during normal use. Even after up to 10 years of storage, it can self-charge within 2 minutes and start the engine, as long as the battery retains around 5% residual voltage.

Patented Control & Stable Output Performance

Equipped with ANCEL’s patented protection circuitry, the BS200 delivers a true 700A peak starting current. Unlike overrated emergency power supplies on the market, it guarantees full power support during actual ignition.

Smart battery monitoring system via app

Powered by a Bluetooth 5.3 chip and AI algorithms, the system not only monitors voltage but also can learn driving and charging patterns over time. Through the mobile app, users can access real-time State of Health (SOH) insights, helping identify potential risks in advance.

Install Once, Always Ready

One-time installation, maintenance-free operation. The BS200 automatically recharges while driving. Even in extreme cold, users can trigger Force Start remotely from inside the vehicle via the app.

All-Temperature Stability

Designed to operate reliably from -40°F to 176°F, ensuring consistent performance in both extreme cold and heat, while avoiding the degradation and safety risks associated with lithium-based solutions.

Ultra-Long Service Life

Supports over 100,000 charge cycles, maintaining stable performance across extreme environments.

No charging required — Always Ready.

Capable of self-charging and starting even when battery voltage drops to around 5V, eliminating the risk of forgetting to recharge.

BS200 Application Range

The BS200 is engineered for mainstream vehicle applications and is compatible with most 12V vehicle systems, including gasoline engines up to 3.0L and diesel models up to 2.5T.

It supports daily commuter cars, light SUVs, and performs reliably in cold starts, long-term parking, and frequent short trips.

It is worth noting that the BS200 is not suitable for electric vehicles (EVs) or 24V electrical systems. For some hybrid models, compatibility needs to be confirmed based on their 12V system starting logic.

For larger-displacement engines and 24V heavy-duty equipment, ANCEL is developing higher-power models to meet broader needs.

Industry Significance

Vehicle starting protection is evolving from emergency tools to system-level capability.

What the BS200 represents is not just a product upgrade, but a new product philosophy: permanent, automated starting protection beyond traditional jump starters.

This shift reflects a broader trend in the automotive aftermarket—from reactive failure response toward proactive risk management.

The ANCEL BS200 embodies this trend: ensuring reliable starts not by chance, but through a brand promise of consistent, engineered protection.

About ANCEL

ANCEL is a global leader in automotive diagnostic and maintenance solutions. We are committed to improving driving safety and efficiency worldwide through cutting-edge innovation. Our product lineup includes professional OBD2 scanners, battery testers, and intelligent maintenance systems.

Learn more:

Official Website: https://www.ancel.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AncelGlobal

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AncelGlobal

Join the ANCEL Technical Community:

To support users dealing with starting issues and battery health management, ANCEL has built a dedicated expert-driven community.

Join now: Super Starter & Battery Help Community：

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1607938993896659/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d978b432-d114-41d4-a292-7a2f45f15ed8