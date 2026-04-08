INVL Asset Management fund raises EUR 27.8 million for investment in the European technology sector

INVL Asset Management, the leading Baltic alternative asset manager, has successfully completed the fundraising for its feeder fund, European Software Private Equity Access Fund. The fund raised EUR 27.8 million from 85 investors. The capital will be managed by the Netherlands-based Main Capital Partners private equity fund focused on business-to-business (B2B) software companies in Northern and Western Europe.

Established in March this year, the European Software Private Equity Access Fund is a closed-end fund designated for informed investors.

According to Asta Jovaišienė, Head of the INVL Family Office, investor interest in the fund highlights the growing appetite among professional investors to gain access to leading specialised European private equity fund managers.

Main Capital Partners is an experienced European private equity firm specialising in investments in small and medium-sized software companies. Over more than 20 years of operations, Main Capital Partners has established 9 private equity funds, has executed over 300 transactions, and invested over EUR 7 billion.

"Software developers serving government institutions and large organisations operate in markets where entry for new participants is not straightforward, which provides additional protection for investors. Such clients change suppliers less frequently, and companies gradually expand the range of services they offer to existing clients. Main Capital Partners has deep knowledge of the Western European market and maintains direct relationships with business founders, enabling it to identify valuable investment opportunities," says A. Jovaišienė.

With 38 portfolio companies successfully sold to date for EUR 2.1 billion, Main Capital Partners' gross return on realised investments has reached 44 percent. Past investment performance, however, does not guarantee future results, and higher targeted returns are always associated with significant risk.

Units of the European Software Private Equity Access Fund were distributed by the financial brokerage firm INVL Financial Advisors, which operates in Lithuania under the INVL Family Office brand. The minimum investment amount was EUR 125,000.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or has under supervision more than EUR 2 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds. Further information www.invl.com/en/.

The person for additional information:

Justas Riauba, Invalda INVL Group Chief Investment Officer

Justas.Riauba@invl.com