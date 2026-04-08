ALSTOM S.A: Alstom signs a new Signalling contract in Europe

08 April 2026 – Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, is pleased to announce that it has received a Signalling contract in the Europe region for approximately €295 million.

This order was booked in Alstom’s Q4 2025/2026 fiscal year.

Alstom™ is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.





About Alstom



Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a

complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems,

end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 86,000 people in 63 countries, Alstom brings

together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with

our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €18.5 billion for the

fiscal year ending 31 March 2025.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.



Contacts Press

Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com



Investor Relations

Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com







Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com







Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com





















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