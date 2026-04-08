Bakery Products Market to Reach $647.58 Billion by 2031 with Frozen Goods Segment Rising at 6.49% CAGR, Mordor Intelligence Reports

Hyderabad, India, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the bakery products market size is estimated at USD 524.99 billion in 2026, growing from USD 503.4 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 647.58 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by steady demand for staple foods, increasing consumption of health-oriented snacks, and expanding retail accessibility aligned with modern lifestyles.

Bakery Products Market Trends Driving Industry Expansion

Consumers are increasingly adopting clean-label, gluten-free, and allergen-free bakery products, driving their shift from niche segments into mainstream retail shelves. Additionally, automation technologies such as robotic micro-bakeries are transforming production efficiency while addressing labor shortages. The adoption of upcycled ingredients and circular economy sourcing is also reshaping ingredient strategies across the bakery products market.

Gluten-Free and Allergen-Free Products Gain Mass Adoption

The increasing demand for inclusive diets is accelerating the bakery products market growth, with gluten-free and allergen-free items becoming widely available. Stricter labeling regulations and consumer awareness are pushing manufacturers to invest in dedicated production facilities. At the same time, improved supply chains for alternative flours are reducing costs, enabling broader adoption without significant price increases.

“The bakery products market reflects steady shifts toward ingredient transparency and dietary preferences, supported by observable retail and product innovation trends. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent cross-market validation and structured analysis, enabling decision-makers to rely on comparable, methodical insights over fragmented alternative sources” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

On-the-Go Consumption Driving Product Innovation

Convenience is a major driver of the bakery products market, with growing demand for portion-controlled and ready-to-eat snacks. Single-serve formats such as muffins, croissants, and protein-enriched bakery items are gaining traction among urban consumers. Packaging innovations that extend shelf life without preservatives are further supporting this trend.

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/bakery-products-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Segmental Insights Supporting Market Growth

By Product Type

Bread

Cakes & Pastries

Biscuits/Cookies

Morning Goods

Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience & Grocery Stores

Specialty Bakery Stores

Online Retail & D2C

Other Channels

By Form

Fresh

Frozen

Regional Outlook Highlighting Growth Opportunities

Europe leads the global bakery products market, supported by strong consumption patterns and advanced retail infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization, rising middle-class populations, and increasing adoption of Western-style bakery products.

North America remains a mature market with strong brand presence, while emerging regions such as South America and the Middle East are witnessing steady growth due to improving distribution networks.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Strategy



The bakery products market is highly fragmented, with multinational corporations and regional players competing through innovation, sustainability, and distribution strategies.

Bakery products companies are focusing on automation, vertical integration, and direct-to-consumer channels to strengthen their market position. Sustainability initiatives and transparent sourcing are also becoming key differentiators.

Explore more insights into the bakery products market landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/bakery-products-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Key Bakery Products Industry Players

Associated British Foods plc

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

Mondelēz International, Inc.

Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd

Aryzta AG

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

North America Bakery Products Market Size Analysis - The North American bakery market is projected to reach USD 116.95 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.01%. Growth is centered on premiumization and healthier formulations, with high-protein and clean-label ingredients commanding higher price points. Producers are increasingly prioritizing frozen bakery items and organic options to extend shelf life while satisfying the nutritional demands of wealthier consumer segments.

Europe Bakery Products Market Analysis - The European bakery market is estimated to reach USD 372.29 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 5.85%. This upward trajectory is fueled by a "digital retail transformation" and a strong consumer shift toward sustainable and functional baked goods. To maintain margins amidst volatile commodity costs, firms are investing heavily in automation, traceability, and eco-friendly packaging, allowing for steady price increases without dampening demand for fresh and frozen specialties.

Detailed analysis of the European bakery sector is available at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/europe-bakery-products-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Asia-Pacific Bakery Products Market Share Analysis - The Asia-Pacific bakery market is set to reach USD 294.61 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.78%. Rising disposable incomes and urbanization are driving a surge in demand for ready-to-eat breads and pastries that balance indulgence with wellness features like whole grains. While multinationals utilize local acquisitions to scale, domestic players maintain a competitive edge by focusing on regional flavors and neighborhood distribution supported by improved cold-chain infrastructure.

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