Vistra appoints Chief AI & Digital Officer to strengthen client experience and global connectivity  





SINGAPORE, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistra today announced the appointment of Damian Leach as its Chief AI & Digital Officer. This is a new leadership role focused on accelerating the group’s capabilities as an industry-leading, digitally enabled and AI-powered professional services organisation, to strengthen its clients’ experience, connectivity and operational consistency.

Damian joins Vistra at a pivotal moment for the global corporate services industry as clients face increasing regulatory complexity, and as artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes services and experiences. His appointment reflects Vistra’s continued investment in how it supports clients worldwide. With coverage across nearly all jurisdictions globally, and a deep bench of industry professionals powered by advanced digital and AI capabilities, Vistra provides clients with the assurance to grow their businesses confidently in both local and international markets.

Kim Jenkins, CEO of Vistra, said: “Clients today want confidence, clarity and trusted expertise as they navigate an increasingly complex global environment. The appointment of Damian as our Chief AI & Digital Officer marks the next major step in our strategy. Over the past year, we have advanced the foundations of our global digital platform to better connect clients with their portfolios of legal entities, accounting, tax and people services.

“These investments form the digital backbone of a globally harmonised operating model. They enable our people to serve clients more effectively and will give clients the ability to interact with us anytime, anywhere through a single ‘pane of glass’ that lets them view and manage their portfolio of legal entities, financial accounting and tax requirements, and to manage their people and payrolls. This is about delivering the best possible client experience and enabling clients to focus on their strategic priorities.”

Damian brings extensive experience leading large-scale technology and digital change in highly regulated, global organisations. During Damian’s 20+ year career, he has spent 13 years in global banking technology roles, leading global teams, and worked as the CTO of a global fortune 500 SaaS provider. Most recently, Damian served as Global CIO at Seaco which later merged with Textainer to become the world’s largest and most diversified container leasing company. At Seaco, Damian led the modernisation and scaling of enterprise technology capabilities winning industry innovation awards.

Damian Leach said: “Vistra is uniquely positioned with global reach, deep regulatory professional service expertise and long-standing client trust. I’m very excited to join the group at a time when there is a clear opportunity to use modern digital technologies, automation and AI-infused services to connect clients securely to the data and expertise they need fast. My focus will be to build high performance strategic services, harmonise our global operations and build global platforms that elevate the customer journey to unlock business value for our clients and investors across the group.”

Damian is proudly Singaporean and will be based in Singapore, Vistra’s global headquarters, reflecting the region’s central role in the group’s global operations and future market growth.

For further information, please contact:

Ellie King

media.enquiries@vistra.com

About Vistra

Vistra is a leading provider of essential business services to help companies and private capital funds grow across the entire business and investment lifecycle.

Here at Vistra, our purpose is progress. As a close ally to our clients, our role is to remove the friction that comes from the complexity of global business. We partner with companies and private capital managers along the corporate and private capital lifecycle. From global payroll & HR to tax & accounting, and from legal entity management to regulatory compliance, we quietly fix the operational and administrative frustrations that hamper business growth. With over 9,000 experts in more than 50 markets, we can accelerate progress, improve processes, and reduce risk, wherever your ambition takes you.

For more information about Vistra, visit vistra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df628561-c6fb-4938-8ddf-b3f273dd8878