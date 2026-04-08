EMGS: Summons for written resolution in relation to Elec ASA 18/25 FRN USD FLOOR STEP C CONV

Reference is made to the stock exchange notification published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") on 31 March 2026 announcing a binding transaction agreement (the "Transaction Agreement") between the Company and P-2 Riggs Capital, Inc. ("Riggs Capital" or the "Buyer"), under which Riggs Capital will acquire EMGS' business operations and assets, including hardware, IPR, contractual positions and all of the Company's employees (the "Transaction").

Closing of the Transaction is subject to, amongst other things, obtaining the necessary consents and waivers from the bondholders of the Company's convertible bond issue Elec ASA 18/25 FRN USD FLOOR STEP C CONV ("EMGS03").

Attached hereto is a summons for a written resolution by the bondholders in EMGS03 regarding the above referenced consents and waivers.

The proposed amendments are supported by bondholders holding a number of bonds sufficient to approve the proposed written resolution.

Contact

Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

About EMGS (prior to completion of the Transaction)

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and in other offshore construction and exploration activity.

For more information, visit www.emgs.com

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