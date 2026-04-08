Alpix Shares Early Beta Insights on AI-Assisted Trading and On-Chain Perpetuals Platform

SINGAPORE, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpix, a decentralized perpetuals exchange developed by a team of blockchain practitioners and active traders, today shared early observations from its closed beta testing phase of its integrated AI-assisted trading platform. Since launch, Alpix has surpassed 20 thousand registered users, reflecting growing demand for self-custodial on-chain perpetuals and AI-assisted trading tools.

The initial testing period indicated that certain strategies were able to generate positive returns under specific market conditions, while more neutral and balanced approaches demonstrated relatively stable performance over the test window.

Alpix combines an on-chain perpetuals exchange with an AI-assisted trading application and a crypto-linked debit card concept, aiming to provide a unified ecosystem for on-chain execution, automated strategies, and real-world usability.

"We designed the Alpix AI Trader as a tool to assist users in navigating the market with continuous data analysis and automated execution," said a Alpix spokesperson. "Early testing suggests that different strategy profiles may suit different user preferences, particularly in terms of risk tolerance and market conditions."

Early Beta Testing Observations

During a closed beta involving a limited number of users and internal accounts, Alpix AI Trader demonstrated the following characteristics:

Performance varied across strategy types and market conditions

Some directional strategies showed stronger performance during periods of heightened market volatility, while outcomes varied depending on timing and execution.

More balanced strategies showed relatively stable behaviour

Market-neutral and balanced approaches generally exhibited more consistent, moderate performance with comparatively lower drawdowns during the observed period.

Continuous on-chain execution

The AI-assisted system operated continuously, analysing market data and executing trades on-chain when enabled by users. Trading activity during testing contributed to platform-level liquidity and execution flow.

All observations are based on limited beta testing and historical data. Performance may vary significantly in live market conditions, and no results should be interpreted as indicative of future outcomes. Trading involves risk, including potential loss of capital.

A Three-Pillar Trading Ecosystem

Alpix Perpetuals Exchange: Alpix provides on-chain perpetual futures trading through user-controlled wallets, aiming to reduce reliance on centralized custody. The platform features a simplified fee structure and supports a range of trading pairs. Users can connect via widely used Web3 wallets such as MetaMask, Binance Wallet, and WalletConnect.

Alpix AI Trader dApp: The integrated AI-assisted trading application is designed to analyze market data and support automated trade execution based on predefined strategy profiles. It supports a range of approaches, including long-only, short-only, and market-neutral configurations, allowing users to select strategies aligned with their individual risk preferences. Automated trading activity may also contribute to overall platform liquidity and market participation.

Crypto Debit Card and Future Utility Exploration: Alpix is exploring the development of a crypto-linked debit card intended to enable real-world spending of digital assets, subject to regulatory and operational considerations. Additional features under consideration include staking mechanisms and user participation models that may expand platform functionality over time.

Future Token and Governance Considerations

Alpix is evaluating the potential introduction of a platform token and a decentralized governance framework.

The proposed model would aim to enable broader community participation in platform development and decision-making processes, subject to further design, regulatory review, and implementation timelines.

No token issuance has been finalized, and details may evolve as the platform develops.

About Alpix

Alpix is a decentralized perpetuals exchange focused on combining self-custodial trading infrastructure with AI-assisted strategy tools and potential real-world payment integrations.

The platform is designed for users interested in on-chain trading, automated strategies, and emerging decentralized financial ecosystems, with ongoing development toward expanded functionality and governance models.

For more information, visit app.alpix.io

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Ignatius Chen

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