Truck Tire Market Research Report 2026-2031: Chinese Manufacturers are Leveraging Smart Factories for Producing High-quality Radials with a Price Advantage of 30 to 40% Over Western Tiers

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Tire Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Truck Tire Market was valued at USD 19.32 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 23.16 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 3.07%

The global truck tire market is a consolidated landscape dominated by 4 multinational tire manufacturers with strong global distribution, fleet service capabilities, and manufacturing scale. The leading players in this market are competing on total cost of ownership (TCO), instead of using only fuel-efficient tires, price, telematics, lifecycle services, and retreading solutions.

The key vendors are focusing on sustainability and high-margin products. In this market, the leading players are more active in acquiring small and local manufacturers to become a dominant force. The Chinese manufacturers are leveraging smart factories for producing high-quality radials with a price advantage of 30 to 40% over Western tiers. Currently, the competition in this market is not just about the tire rubber, but also about the digital ecosystem surrounding the tire. The companies are offering sensor-based truck tires called smart tires which use AI for predicting tread wear and hydroplaning.



TRUCK & BUS TIRE MARKET TRENDS

Technological Innovations in Tire Manufacturing



Technological innovations in tire manufacturing are a major trend in the global truck tire market. Connected tires use wireless technology to talk to vehicles and outside systems, sharing live updates on their performance and health. This information helps drivers to manage their tires better, save fuel, and stay safer on the road. Smart tire technology includes integration of sensors for real-time monitoring of temperature, pressure, tread wear, etc. Integrating smart materials like shape memory alloys and piezoelectric components into tire designs is enabling groundbreaking new features. These materials allow tires to adjust to varying road surfaces while providing live updates on pressure and overall wear. It leads to demand for truck tires in the global market.



Electric Vehicle Specific Tires



Electric vehicle-specific tires are creating huge demand for new tires or trucks. It is developed to meet the unique torque load, NVH requirement, and range of battery electric trucks. It delivers lower rolling resistance, tailored compound construction, OE data integration, and higher load capacity for protecting up time and range. Electric trucks are 20-30% heavier than diesel trucks due to huge battery packs. Thus, the traditional tires cannot withstand this load without excessive heat buildup and deformation. It creates demand for new truck tires from OEMs of electric trucks during the forecast period.



TRUCK TIRE MARKET DRIVERS

Expansion of Logistics & Freight Transport



Expansion of logistics & freight transport is a major driving factor in the global truck tire market. As the global e-commerce reshapes delivery networks and trade volumes rise, the demand for fuel-efficient, high-endurance tires has moved from a preference to a requirement for fleet profitability. The global e-commerce market is growing significantly. It is creating a huge need for medium and duty trucks, which perform robustly in urban environments. It leads to the creation of demand for more frequent replacement cycles. The expansion of e-commerce, regional distribution, and express delivery causes fleet expansion, and the purchase of new trucks and each new vehicle requires a set of tires. It drove the growth of the truck tire market.



Fleet Expansion and Replacement Cycles



Fleet expansion and replacement cycles are one of the key drivers in the global truck tire market. Fleet expansion and replacement cycles schedules act as primary catalysts for the global truck tire sector, exerting a substantial impact on both Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket sectors. The increasing volume of active commercial vehicles, coupled with the mandatory requirement for periodic servicing and timely exchanges, ensures a consistent and durable demand for tire inventory. Furthermore, the expansion of urban centers necessitates a broader range of logistics and transit services, which in turn stimulates greater demand for local cargo transport and public mobility solutions. It is propelling growth for the global truck tire market.



INDUSTRT RESTRAINTS

Raw Material Volatility



Raw material volatility is a key challenge in the global truck tire market, primarily due to the fact that raw materials account for around 60 to 70% of the total tire production costs. The smaller change in the price of raw materials such as oil, rubber, steel, etc. may drastically impact the manufacturer's profit margin. The impact of global trade policies is affecting on the raw material prices, which is complicating the inventory strategies and cost structures in the truck tire market.

When raw material costs like oil or rubber spike, tire manufacturers face a margin squeeze because they cannot immediately adjust pricing for their largest customers. Due to fixed-price OEM relationships, annual tender cycles, and long-term commercial contracts, there is a significant lag before increased costs can be passed through. This delay results in temporary margin deterioration and frequent earnings shocks as the company absorbs the higher input costs until price-indexing mechanisms eventually catch up.



TRUCK TIRE MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2025, the APAC region held the largest global truck tire market share of around 42%, driven by infrastructure expansion, rising commercial vehicle production, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and the strong proliferation of e-commerce. The region continues to witness large-scale investments in highways, logistics corridors, ports, and industrial zones, which directly increase freight movement and truck utilization. Growing manufacturing activity and trade flows across emerging economies are further strengthening demand for commercial vehicles and, in turn, truck tires. These structural developments position APAC as the leading regional market in terms of both production and consumption.



China, India, and Japan are dominating the APAC truck tire market, while countries such as China, India, and South Korea are experiencing rapid economic growth and rising vehicle ownership. Increasing new vehicle registrations are expanding the active truck parc, which is expected to generate long-term replacement tire demand. In addition, APAC countries, especially China and India, are major hubs for the e-commerce sector. The expansion of last-mile delivery and online retail is increasing the number of trucks on the road and raising the average annual kilometres per truck. This trend is accelerating tire replacement cycles and fueling demand for high-mileage, durable radial truck tires across the region.



North America is the second-largest market in the global truck tire market. This position is supported by several factors, including strong regulatory and emission compliance requirements, high freight intensity supported by extensive long-haul networks, strict OEM standards, seasonal and regional climate variations, a strong focus on cost optimization, and well-established service and distribution networks. Fleet operators in the region prioritize fuel efficiency, durability, and compliance with environmental standards, which drives consistent demand for technologically advanced and high-performance truck tires.



The US and Canada are the major contributors to market growth in this region. The North American logistics sector continues to expand, supported by a strong economy and rising consumer spending. The rapid growth of e-commerce has further increased demand for high-frequency deliveries and efficient last-mile operations. As a result, trucks operate under heavy loads and higher mileage conditions, creating the need for durable and reliable tires that can withstand intensive use and require more frequent replacement, thereby strengthening overall market demand.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the growth rate of the global truck tire market?

How big is the global truck tire market?

What are the trends in the global truck tire market?

Which tire function segment provides more business opportunities in the global truck tire market?

Which tire construction segment has the largest share of the global truck tire market?

Which region dominates the global truck tire market?

Who are the major players in the global truck tire market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $23.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global



TRUCK TIRE MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Truck Tire Market News

In October 2025, Bridgestone launched the Firestone FS592 truck tire featuring next-generation ENLITEN technology, offering increased tread depth, wider footprint, and improved removal mileage while maintaining a durable tread design.

In September 2025, Michelin introduced the Michelin X Multi Z2 & D2 in 19.5, designed for urban and regional delivery trucks, delivering enhanced durability, safety, and all-weather performance on short- and mid-distance routes.

In June 2025, Continental announced plans to sell its ContiTech group sector, following a strategic review to make the business independent, with the transaction subject to supervisory approval and targeted for completion in 2026.

In June 2025, Continental exited the Truck and Bus Radial tire segment in India to focus on Passenger Car and Light Truck tires, discontinuing TBR manufacturing at its Modipuram plant in Uttar Pradesh, India by June 2025.

Key Vendors

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Michelin

Other Prominent Vendors

Pirelli

Sumitomo Corporation (Acquired: Dunlop)

Hankook Tire & Technology

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD

Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd.

Sailun

Toyo Tires

Cheng Shin Tire

Linglong Tire

Triangle Tyre Co., Ltd

Apollo

CEAT

DOUBLE STAR TIRE

Giti Tire

JK Tyres

KUMHO TIRE CO., INC.

Maxxis

MRF Tyres

Nokian Tyres

Double Coin Holdings

Guizhou Tyre Co,. Ltd.

Petlas

Belshina

Segmentation by Tire Construction

Radial

Bias

Segmentation by Tire Function

Drive

Trailer

Steer

Segmentation by Sales Channel

Aftermarket

OEM

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Poland

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ib5rdm

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