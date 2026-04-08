Italy Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030: Coverage of 72 Existing Facilities and 28 Upcoming Facilities Across 24 Locations

The Italy data center colocation market is projected to grow at a 21.22% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report includes an analysis of colocation demand and supply, market size, investment assessment, and growth forecasts. Key insights cover the impact of AI, sustainability, ongoing and future cloud operations, and the competitive landscape involving major players like Aruba, Equinix, and Telecom Italia Sparkle. It’s tailored for data center REITs, contractors, and consultancies. Discover how the colocation market is set to evolve, driven by technological advancements and industry shifts.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Italy data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.22% from 2024 to 2030

The report provides an analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and overall prospects for the colocation data center industry in Italy. It examines the competitive landscape, including market share analysis of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. Additionally, it offers a detailed view of the vendor landscape, covering both existing and upcoming operators, with insights into their data center count, white floor area, IT power capacity, and geographical locations.



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

  • A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.
  • Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.
  • Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.
  • An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Italy.
  • The study of the existing Italy data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about Italy data center market size during the forecast period.
  • An analysis on the current and future colocation demand in Italy by several industries.
  • Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Italy.
  • The study on sustainability status in Italy.
  • Analysis on current and future cloud operations in Italy.
  • The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Italy.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Italy
  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 72
  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 28
  • Coverage: 24 locations
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in Italy
  • Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
  • Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
  • Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Government Agencies

The report includes:

  • Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
  • Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)
  • Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)
  • Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

  • Aruba
  • DATA4
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Telecom Italia Sparkle (TIM)
  • Equinix
  • Retelit
  • Keppel Data Centres
  • Eni
  • Others

New Operators

  • Adriatic DC
  • Apto
  • CloudHQ
  • Compass Datacenters
  • CyrusOne
  • Digital Realty
  • VIRTUS Data Centres
  • NTT DATA
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • University Of Trento & Trentino Data Mine

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

  • How much mw of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Italy by 2030?
  • What factors are driving Italy data center colocation market?
  • What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Italy?
  • Who are the new entrants in Italy data center industry?

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages63
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$725 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2300 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate21.2%
Regions CoveredItaly


Supply & Demand Analysis

  • Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
  • Market by Utilized Area
  • Market by Utilized Racks
  • Market by It Power Capacity
  • Colocation Demand by Industry

Market Growth Factors

  • Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Italy
  • Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in Italy
  • Sustainability Status in Italy
  • Cloud Connectivity
  • Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Italy
  • Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

  • Colocation Market by Revenue
  • Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation
  • Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • Key Pricing Trends

Market Dynamics

  • Key Trends in the Market
  • Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
  • Key Restraints in the Market

Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
  • Market Share by Colocation Revenue
  • Market Share by It Power Capacity
  • Existing Colocation Operators
  • New Operators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cjxty

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Italian Data Center Colocation Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Colocation Center
                            
                            
                                Data Center Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
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