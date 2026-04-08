Kam Pacific Co. Ltd. Founder 'Fire 火火' Launches Trader OS to Bridge the Gap Between Institutional and Retail Trading

HONG KONG, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kam Pacific Co. Ltd. today announced the launch of Trader OS, a rule-based execution system and educational framework designed to bridge the structural gap between institutional Smart Money and everyday retail trading. The initiative was developed by the company's founder, 'Fire 火火', a former investment bank trader. By leveraging her institutional-grade risk management experience, Fire 火火 created this framework to provide retail traders with trainable execution systems they can realistically implement.

Having operated within an investment bank’s trading desk before transitioning to the retail space, the founder identified a stark contrast in how different market participants make decisions. Contrary to the widely held assumption that retail traders fail due to a lack of information or market strategy, her dual-perspective experience revealed a deeper structural issue. She observed a significant absence of a reliable execution structure and proper trading psychology under pressure.

To address this deficit in Hong Kong trading education, Fire 火火 established Trader OS as the premier educational platform operated by her firm. The program is not built to predict markets, but rather to reframe trading as a trainable execution skill. By focusing on market structure and trading discipline, the system trains individuals to make consistent, repeatable decisions in fast-moving and uncertain environments.

"I’ve seen how capital moves markets, and I’ve also experienced the isolation and pressure of facing the market alone," said Fire 火火. "Trader OS is simply my attempt to bring those two worlds a little closer together."

The application of these trading execution systems has yielded measurable results across diverse backgrounds. Following a four-to-eight-week implementation period, users have reported stable, consistent performance regardless of their prior experience. Success cases range from complete beginners achieving daily profitability to senior managers utilizing predefined indicators to systematically place entries and stop losses around busy corporate schedules. Other participants have successfully passed prop-firm evaluations, stabilized previously inconsistent execution to generate five-figure daily profits, or transitioned into full-time remote trading.

Through the company, Fire 火火 currently shares her research on risk management and psychological structure via dedicated online workshops and systematic training programs. Traders seeking hands-on guidance to build a disciplined, rule-based trading framework are encouraged to explore the available resources and enrollment details at https://www.askfirefire.com .

About Kam Pacific Co. Ltd.

Based in Hong Kong, Kam Pacific Co. Ltd. is an educational and trading consultancy founded by former investment bank trader 'Fire 火火'. The firm is the official operator of Trader OS, a specialized platform focusing on trading execution systems, risk management, and trading psychology. The company is dedicated to narrowing the psychological and structural gap between institutional trading and the retail reality. Through structured online workshops and rule-based training programs, the team equips independent traders with the discipline and frameworks necessary to achieve consistent market performance.

Media Contact

Fire 火火

Phone: +852 2866 8606

Email: hi@askfirefire.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/579ae4e6-28b8-4aac-80a1-28694b92d231