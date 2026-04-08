Iraq Oil Refining Industry Report 2026 with Information on Planned Refineries, Detailing Planned Capacity, Equity Structure, Operator Company, Expected Commissioning Date, and Project Cost

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in Iraq 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides critical insights into Iraq's crude oil refining industry, offering detailed refinery-level information on existing and planned facilities. It includes forecasts on refinery capacities, refined petroleum product production and consumption, and evaluation of refinery complexity factor relative to peer countries in the region. In-depth analysis of major players and latest industry news and deals further enrich the insights.

Scope:

Extensive outlook on Iraq's oil refining industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2026.

Forecasted data on production and consumption of refined products, highlighting key refining companies and operators.

Detailed historical and projected refining capacities and secondary units beyond 2026.

Identification of key opportunities and constraints within the country's refinery market.

Comparison of Iraq's refining complexity factor against five regional peer countries.

Analysis of Iraq's refinery market structure, highlighting companies, capacities, and market share.

Information on planned refineries, detailing planned capacity, equity structure, operator company, expected commissioning date, and project cost.

Forecasts of refined petroleum products' production and demand extending beyond 2026.

Comprehensive refinery-level data including names, commissioning year, installed capacities, future expansions, complexity factor, ownership, and operator details.

Profiles of key refining companies with SWOT analysis.

Updates on recent mergers, acquisitions, contracts, and related industry news and deal analyses.

Reasons to Purchase:

A vital resource to inform strategic business decisions with detailed historic and forecasted data on refineries, countries, and companies.

Identify lucrative opportunities for capital investments in new refineries, capacity expansions, and asset acquisitions.

Evaluate the pros and cons of investing in Iraq's refinery market in comparison to its peer countries.

Optimize strategy formulation using comprehensive data to enhance return on investments.

Discover potential investment prospects across the global refinery value chain.

Gain insights into upcoming refineries with our asset-level information.

Stay competitive by understanding rival companies' business strategies through essential and up-to-date information.

Inform crucial financial decisions utilizing the latest news and deals data.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64l3ij

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