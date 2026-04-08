Subsea 7 S.A. - First quarter 2026 earnings call notification

Luxembourg – 8 April 2026 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its first quarter 2026 results for the period ended 31 March 2026 on Thursday 30 April 2026 at 08:00 CEST.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 30 April 2026 at 11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST.

From 08:00 CEST the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website: www.subsea7.com

Conference call registration:

Phone: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI61977f2584e84656ba03405a9cdccd34

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ww7yq65a/

Please note that questions can only be submitted from a phone line.

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Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

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Contact for investor enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Subsea 7 S.A.

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

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