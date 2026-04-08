Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Eyes $1.7 Billion Market Valuation by 2030: Online Gaming Surge Fuels Blockchain Expansion

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes comprehensive statistics on global market size, regional shares, competitor performance, and emerging trends. This report provides an in-depth perspective on industry dynamics, essential for stakeholders aiming to thrive in this evolving sector.

The blockchain in digital rights management (DRM) market is experiencing significant growth, with projections showing an increase from $0.25 billion in 2025 to $0.39 billion in 2026, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.2%. This rise is driven by increased digital content consumption, heightened piracy and copyright infringement issues, the adoption of blockchain in media, transparent royalty distribution demand, and the development of digital licensing platforms.

Forecasts suggest that the market size will reach $1.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 44.9%. This anticipated growth will stem from the expansion of decentralized content platforms, AI integration with blockchain for DRM, the proliferation of smart contract-based licensing, and the rising demand for secure content distribution. The use of blockchain DRM in music, video, and gaming is poised to define the industry landscape.

One of the primary drivers of this market's expansion is the increasing popularity of online gaming. This sector benefits from the integration of blockchain technology, which provides a secure and decentralized system for managing digital assets, including in-game items and virtual currencies. For instance, Uswitch Communications Ltd. reported that digital game sales in the UK reached 62 million in 2022, with 40% of the global population engaging in online gaming by 2023.

Leading companies in the market are focusing on advanced solutions like digital rights management tools to boost revenue streams. For example, Elastos introduced Elacity DRM in January 2024, a tool designed for Web3 environments that combines NFT technology with decentralized DRM. This innovation allows content creators to effectively distribute, monetize, and protect their digital assets across platforms.

In addition, ConsenSys, a notable US-based blockchain software company, acquired HAL in February 2023 to enhance its decentralized offerings, focusing on protocol-level alerts and notifications that advance DRM solutions. HAL's capabilities significantly contribute to ConsenSys' objective of expanding its blockchain-based DRM services.

The competitive landscape features major players such as Microsoft, Sony, IBM, Adobe, and blockchain-centric companies like ConsenSys and Eluvio. North America led the market in 2025, displaying a significant presence in the DRM ecosystem, while regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe are emerging as key markets.

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Coverage & Scope

Markets: Public and Private Blockchains with applications in Content Protection, Royalty Tracking, etc.

End Users: Includes Content Creators, Media Firms, and more.

Companies: Insights from major players such as Microsoft, Sony, IBM, and Adobe.

Geographic Regions: Detailed analysis covering Australia, China, USA, and many more.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Blockchain in Digital Rights Management market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Verisign Inc

Kudelski Group

Blockchain.com Inc

ConsenSys LLC

Irdeto Inc

Mediachain Labs Inc

Axoni Inc

Eluvio Inc

Bitmark Inc

Custos Media Technologies Inc

Pixsy Inc

Provenance Blockchain Inc

Binded Inc

Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Theta Labs Inc

Publica Ltd

RecordsKeeper Technologies Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pxheq

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