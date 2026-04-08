Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Set to Double During 2026-2033, Reaching USD 2.64 Billion

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiology Information Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Deployment Mode, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global radiology information systems market, valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.49% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is driven by increased government initiatives promoting RIS and investments in healthcare infrastructure.
The rise in the number of radiology professionals and a growing preference for cloud-based solutions are notable trends. An increase in chronic disease cases, requiring more medical imaging, further fuels market expansion. RIS facilitates communication between primary physicians and imaging departments, enhancing care coordination and timely patient treatment.
The rising demand for radiology procedures has led to advancements in RIS. In June 2025, CIVIE launched RadPod, an AI-driven on-demand radiology platform offering features like AI-powered PACS, voice recognition, and instant payments. This platform exemplifies how hospitals leverage cloud technology to boost operational efficiency.
Dhruv Chopra, CEO of CIVIE, stated, "Radiology has faced significant challenges. Radiologists seek flexibility beyond shifts and schedules. CIVIE fulfills this with a revolutionary solution allowing radiologists to interpret medical scans willingly."
Significant investments in medical institutions also boost the market. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas' June 2024 partnership with Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp. integrates RIS, PACS, and Billing into a unified Exa Platform. This collaboration enhances clinical content management and interoperability, promising improved connectivity.
Global Radiology Information Systems Market Report Segmentation
This report delivers revenue forecasts at global, regional, and country levels, analyzing industry trends across sub-segments from 2018 to 2033. The RIS market is segmented by deployment mode, product, end use, and region:
- Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033)
- Web-based
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033)
- Integrated RIS
- Standalone RIS
- End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Outpatient Department (OPD) Clinics
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Why You Should Buy This Report
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed insights across regions and segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Analysis of key player market presence.
- Future Trends: Identification of key drivers shaping the market.
- Actionable Recommendations: Insights for new revenue streams and strategic decisions.
This report addresses:
- Market intelligence for effective decision-making
- Market estimates and forecasts (2018-2030)
- Growth opportunities and trend analyses
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts
- Competition strategy and market share analysis
- Product innovation listings to stay ahead
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$2.64 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The leading players profiled in this Radiology Information Systems market report include:
- DeepHealth
- Epic Systems Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Merative
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Mckesson Corporation
- MedInformatix, Inc.
- Oracle
- Pro-Medicus, Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Veradigm LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rv82qs
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