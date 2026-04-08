Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Set to Double During 2026-2033, Reaching USD 2.64 Billion

Opportunities in the global RIS market include increased healthcare investment, cloud-based solutions, AI-driven platforms like RadPod, and integrated platforms like Exa

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiology Information Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Deployment Mode, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiology information systems market, valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.49% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is driven by increased government initiatives promoting RIS and investments in healthcare infrastructure.

The rise in the number of radiology professionals and a growing preference for cloud-based solutions are notable trends. An increase in chronic disease cases, requiring more medical imaging, further fuels market expansion. RIS facilitates communication between primary physicians and imaging departments, enhancing care coordination and timely patient treatment.

The rising demand for radiology procedures has led to advancements in RIS. In June 2025, CIVIE launched RadPod, an AI-driven on-demand radiology platform offering features like AI-powered PACS, voice recognition, and instant payments. This platform exemplifies how hospitals leverage cloud technology to boost operational efficiency.

Dhruv Chopra, CEO of CIVIE, stated, "Radiology has faced significant challenges. Radiologists seek flexibility beyond shifts and schedules. CIVIE fulfills this with a revolutionary solution allowing radiologists to interpret medical scans willingly."

Significant investments in medical institutions also boost the market. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas' June 2024 partnership with Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp. integrates RIS, PACS, and Billing into a unified Exa Platform. This collaboration enhances clinical content management and interoperability, promising improved connectivity.

Global Radiology Information Systems Market Report Segmentation

This report delivers revenue forecasts at global, regional, and country levels, analyzing industry trends across sub-segments from 2018 to 2033. The RIS market is segmented by deployment mode, product, end use, and region:

  • Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033)
    • Web-based
    • Cloud-based
    • On-premise
  • Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033)
    • Integrated RIS
    • Standalone RIS
  • End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033)
    • Hospitals & Clinics
    • Outpatient Department (OPD) Clinics
    • Others
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033)
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Why You Should Buy This Report

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed insights across regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Analysis of key player market presence.
  • Future Trends: Identification of key drivers shaping the market.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Insights for new revenue streams and strategic decisions.

This report addresses:

  • Market intelligence for effective decision-making
  • Market estimates and forecasts (2018-2030)
  • Growth opportunities and trend analyses
  • Segment and regional revenue forecasts
  • Competition strategy and market share analysis
  • Product innovation listings to stay ahead

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages120
Forecast Period2025-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$1.19 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$2.64 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The leading players profiled in this Radiology Information Systems market report include:

  • DeepHealth
  • Epic Systems Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • Merative
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Mckesson Corporation
  • MedInformatix, Inc.
  • Oracle
  • Pro-Medicus, Ltd.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Veradigm LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rv82qs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Radiology Information Systems Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Hospital Information Systems
                            
                            
                                Medical Imaging
                            
                            
                                Medical Record
                            
                            
                                Radiology
                            
                            
                                Radiology Information System
                            

                



        


    

        
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