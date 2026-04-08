Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Set to Double During 2026-2033, Reaching USD 2.64 Billion

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiology Information Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Deployment Mode, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiology information systems market, valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.49% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is driven by increased government initiatives promoting RIS and investments in healthcare infrastructure.

The rise in the number of radiology professionals and a growing preference for cloud-based solutions are notable trends. An increase in chronic disease cases, requiring more medical imaging, further fuels market expansion. RIS facilitates communication between primary physicians and imaging departments, enhancing care coordination and timely patient treatment.

The rising demand for radiology procedures has led to advancements in RIS. In June 2025, CIVIE launched RadPod, an AI-driven on-demand radiology platform offering features like AI-powered PACS, voice recognition, and instant payments. This platform exemplifies how hospitals leverage cloud technology to boost operational efficiency.

Dhruv Chopra, CEO of CIVIE, stated, "Radiology has faced significant challenges. Radiologists seek flexibility beyond shifts and schedules. CIVIE fulfills this with a revolutionary solution allowing radiologists to interpret medical scans willingly."

Significant investments in medical institutions also boost the market. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas' June 2024 partnership with Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp. integrates RIS, PACS, and Billing into a unified Exa Platform. This collaboration enhances clinical content management and interoperability, promising improved connectivity.

Global Radiology Information Systems Market Report Segmentation

This report delivers revenue forecasts at global, regional, and country levels, analyzing industry trends across sub-segments from 2018 to 2033. The RIS market is segmented by deployment mode, product, end use, and region:

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033) Web-based Cloud-based On-premise

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033) Integrated RIS Standalone RIS

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033) Hospitals & Clinics Outpatient Department (OPD) Clinics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed insights across regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of key player market presence.

Future Trends: Identification of key drivers shaping the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Insights for new revenue streams and strategic decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts (2018-2030)

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to stay ahead

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

The leading players profiled in this Radiology Information Systems market report include:

DeepHealth

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Merative

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mckesson Corporation

MedInformatix, Inc.

Oracle

Pro-Medicus, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Veradigm LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rv82qs

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