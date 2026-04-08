Agriculture IoT Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032: Agribusinesses and Commercial Farms Embrace Connected Devices, Real-time Data Analytics, and Automation

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture IoT Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Agriculture IoT Market expanded from USD 9.02 billion in 2025 to USD 9.51 billion in 2026, reflecting continued growth. Current projections show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.64%, pushing market value to USD 13.25 billion by 2032.

Market momentum is accelerating as more stakeholders across the agricultural value chain implement connected sensors, automated systems, and advanced analytics to deliver actionable value and optimize resource use.

The Agriculture IoT Market is rapidly evolving as agribusinesses and commercial farms embrace connected devices, real-time data analytics, and automation to strengthen operational efficiency and drive sustainable practices. Decision-makers seeking competitive advantage will benefit from strategic insights throughout this analysis.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Transition from basic remote monitoring to integrated, real-time intelligence is accelerating, with systems now driving operational decisions and improving resource allocation throughout agriculture businesses.

Commercial models are shifting to outcome-based services such as managed operations and analytics subscriptions, broadening opportunities for recurring revenue streams instead of one-time hardware sales.

Interoperability and robust data governance are emerging as crucial differentiators, supporting compliance mandates, effective data sharing, and resilient supply chain operations.

Flexible architectures, including modular hardware and hybrid connectivity, allow for adaptation to local infrastructure differences and evolving technology requirements, protecting investments over the device lifespan.

Increased demand for traceability and sustainable agricultural practices is driving broader IoT adoption-beyond traditional open-field farming-to include specialty crops, greenhouse operations, and livestock management.

Agriculture IoT Market Snapshot

Component : Hardware such as sensors, controllers, and imaging devices; Software including analytics platforms, dashboards, and enterprise integrations; Services covering installation, calibration, and managed operations to support lifecycle requirements.

: Hardware such as sensors, controllers, and imaging devices; Software including analytics platforms, dashboards, and enterprise integrations; Services covering installation, calibration, and managed operations to support lifecycle requirements. Connectivity Technology : Choices between cellular technology suited for data-intensive and well-connected regions, and satellite connectivity ensuring reliable operations in remote or less connected agricultural landscapes.

: Choices between cellular technology suited for data-intensive and well-connected regions, and satellite connectivity ensuring reliable operations in remote or less connected agricultural landscapes. Application : Greenhouse automation for precise control of environmental conditions; irrigation management focusing on water efficiency and automation; livestock monitoring for improved animal health tracking; precision farming supporting crop scouting, soil profiling, and yield optimization initiatives.

: Greenhouse automation for precise control of environmental conditions; irrigation management focusing on water efficiency and automation; livestock monitoring for improved animal health tracking; precision farming supporting crop scouting, soil profiling, and yield optimization initiatives. Region: Americas with large commercial farms and well-established dealer networks; Europe, Middle East & Africa characterized by diverse farm structures, regulatory trends, and evolving energy goals; Asia-Pacific accommodating a spectrum of modernized export producers and smallholder farms.

Why This Report Matters for Agricultural Technology Leaders

Structured market segmentation enables technology leaders to target R&D investments and streamline product development, leading to focused innovation and stronger market fit.

In-depth analysis of regulatory, commercial, and connectivity dynamics supports better product design and efficient go-to-market execution in diverse geographies.

Benchmarking of technology adoption and business models provides actionable insights into building supply chain resilience and unlocking competitive differentiation.

Conclusion

The Agriculture IoT Market is entering a pivotal period where connected intelligence, modular platforms, and outcome-oriented services are reshaping industry dynamics. Sustained growth will depend on strategic investment in interoperability, data stewardship, and ecosystem partnerships across the value chain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Accenture PLC

Ag Leader Technology

AGCO Corporation

Deere & Company

Delaval, Inc.

GEA Group AG

Hexagon AB

Hitachi, Ltd.

Raven Industries, Inc.

SemiosBIO Technologies Inc.

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

Trimble Water

XAG





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