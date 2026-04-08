Outdoor Commercial Grills: Global Market Analysis, Developments and Growth Forecast 2026-2035

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Commercial Grills Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outdoor commercial grills market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing importance of outdoor cooking in the foodservice and hospitality industries. As of 2025, the market was valued at approximately USD 4.06 billion and is anticipated to grow to USD 7.13 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.79% from 2026 to 2035. This surge underscores the increasing reliance on outdoor grilling infrastructure as businesses strive to enhance customer experiences, service versatility, and operational efficiency.

The hospitality sector's expansion and the normalization of outdoor dining as a consistent service format are major growth drivers. Restaurants, hotels, and event venues are making significant investments in high-performance outdoor grills to accommodate expansive open-air dining areas and live cooking experiences. This trend is buoyed by consumer preferences for outdoor settings and by businesses diversifying foodservice offerings in a competitive environment.

Noteworthy Market Developments

The market is defined by competition between specialized commercial cooking equipment manufacturers and established residential grill brands expanding into B2B operations. The Middleby Corporation is a key player, with brands like Crown Verity and Magikitch'n known for their industrial-grade durability and high-volume performance. Weber has broadened its commercial segment by offering high-capacity grilling solutions for professional foodservice operations. Meanwhile, Napoleon is intensifying competition with premium commercial-grade offerings enhanced by advanced Canadian engineering, reflecting a market driven by product differentiation rather than price alone.

Core Growth Drivers

The commercial demand for outdoor grills is driven by strategic long-term business objectives rather than short-term shifts in consumer behavior. Foodservice operators view outdoor grilling infrastructure as crucial for enhancing customer experience, expanding operational capacity, and supporting unique dining formats.

Emerging Opportunity Trends

Smart kitchen integration is becoming a critical trend, with modern grills designed to connect with Kitchen Display Systems and digital workflow platforms. This enables staff to receive real-time alerts and supports improved timing, consistency, and workflow coordination in high-volume environments.

Barriers to Optimization

High upfront investments pose challenges, particularly for smaller operators, due to the costs of acquiring quality outdoor grills, installation, infrastructure modifications, and regulatory compliance. These costs can delay adoption and limit market penetration for businesses with limited capital.

Detailed Market Segmentation

By Product Type, freestanding grills lead with a 52.1% share due to their operational flexibility. By Fuel Type, gas grills dominate with a 41.2% share because of their operational efficiency. The application of outdoor cooking holds 44.3% of the market, supported by the rise of experience-driven dining models. In terms of End Users, restaurants account for about 43% of the market due to high customer volume and equipment utilization.

By Product Type : Freestanding Grills, Built-In Grills, Portable/Mobile Grills

: Freestanding Grills, Built-In Grills, Portable/Mobile Grills By Fuel Type : Gas Grills, Charcoal Grills, Electric Grills, Hybrid Grills

: Gas Grills, Charcoal Grills, Electric Grills, Hybrid Grills By Application : Outdoor Cooking, Grilling & Barbecue, Fast Food & Quick Service, Entertainment & Hospitality

: Outdoor Cooking, Grilling & Barbecue, Fast Food & Quick Service, Entertainment & Hospitality By End-User : Restaurants, Hotels & Resorts, Catering Services, Food Trucks/Mobile Kitchens, Event Venues

: Restaurants, Hotels & Resorts, Catering Services, Food Trucks/Mobile Kitchens, Event Venues By Distribution Channel : Direct Sales, Retail Stores, Online Sales/E-Commerce

: Direct Sales, Retail Stores, Online Sales/E-Commerce By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Geographical Breakdown

North America holds a 45% share of the market, driven by a shift in the U.S. restaurant industry towards treating outdoor grilling as a year-round capability rather than a seasonal activity. Approximately 62% of casual dining operators now maintain operational outdoor grills for 10-11 months a year, thanks to advancements in heating and weather protection.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $7.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Backyard Pro

Blackstone

Crown Verity

Dyna-Glo

Kamado Joe

Louisiana Grills

Magikitch'n

Meadow Creek

Nuke BBQ

Old Country BBQ Pits

Pit Boss Grills

R&V Works

Southbend (South Pride)

Weber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3b0zi

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