Pharmacovigilance Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032: Increased Collaboration Across Sectors Present New Challenges and Opportunities for Patient Safety and Compliance

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pharmacovigilance Market expanded from USD 11.84 billion in 2025 to USD 13.71 billion in 2026. It is projected to sustain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.34%, ultimately reaching USD 34.17 billion by 2032.

This growth is driven by intensifying global regulatory oversight, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing complexity in therapeutic development, all of which raise the bar for drug safety monitoring and compliance frameworks. The evolving market landscape is compelling organizations to reassess their investment priorities and integrate capabilities that ensure consistent, enterprise-wide vigilance.

The pharmacovigilance market is undergoing significant transformation as regulatory requirements, technological advancements, and increased collaboration across sectors present new challenges and opportunities for patient safety and compliance. Senior decision-makers must now navigate a highly interconnected landscape that demands agile strategies for both regulatory adherence and operational effectiveness.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Pharmacovigilance now extends well beyond reactive adverse event reporting, with increasing focus on proactive risk management and integration of real-world evidence.

Collaboration between clinical, regulatory, and data science teams enhances the reliability and speed of safety surveillance, while supporting rapid pattern recognition for emerging risks.

Adopting hybrid operating models, blending in-house leadership with selective outsourcing, allows organizations to scale efficiently, leverage specialized expertise, and address fluctuating case workload.

The adoption of artificial intelligence, automation, and machine learning is expediting data processing, enabling more effective identification and management of relevant safety signals from diverse data streams.

Distinct regional regulatory requirements and unequal data maturity demand that global organizations maintain adaptable approaches while meeting both centralized and localized compliance standards.

Continuous workforce upskilling and investment in regulatory intelligence are paramount for staying ahead of evolving industry requirements and ensuring consistent operational oversight.

Scope & Segmentation of the Pharmacovigilance Market

Type: Cohort event monitoring, EHR mining, intensified ADR reporting, spontaneous reporting, targeted spontaneous reporting. Each method addresses distinct surveillance priorities, allowing for adaptable pharmacovigilance strategies suited to varying risk profiles.

Cohort event monitoring, EHR mining, intensified ADR reporting, spontaneous reporting, targeted spontaneous reporting. Each method addresses distinct surveillance priorities, allowing for adaptable pharmacovigilance strategies suited to varying risk profiles. Product Life Cycle: Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV. Pharmacovigilance interventions are customized at every product lifecycle stage, ensuring comprehensive monitoring from early development through post-market surveillance.

Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV. Pharmacovigilance interventions are customized at every product lifecycle stage, ensuring comprehensive monitoring from early development through post-market surveillance. Delivery Mode: In-house, outsourced. Organizations balance cost, expertise, and control by selecting flexible delivery models aligned to case volume and complexity.

In-house, outsourced. Organizations balance cost, expertise, and control by selecting flexible delivery models aligned to case volume and complexity. Process Flow: Case data management, risk management systems, signal detection. Each function provides an integrated approach to adverse event tracking, risk evaluation, and medical review, supporting timely regulatory submissions and informed decision-making.

Case data management, risk management systems, signal detection. Each function provides an integrated approach to adverse event tracking, risk evaluation, and medical review, supporting timely regulatory submissions and informed decision-making. Therapeutic Area: Cardiovascular, infectious diseases, neurology, oncology, respiratory. This segmentation enables teams to prioritize interventions in high-need areas and address regulatory nuances unique to each therapy.

Cardiovascular, infectious diseases, neurology, oncology, respiratory. This segmentation enables teams to prioritize interventions in high-need areas and address regulatory nuances unique to each therapy. End User: Biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, pharmaceuticals. Stakeholders in these sectors rely on tailored pharmacovigilance solutions to address varying compliance and operational needs.

Biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, pharmaceuticals. Stakeholders in these sectors rely on tailored pharmacovigilance solutions to address varying compliance and operational needs. Region: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific. Regional segmentation supports locally compliant approaches while maintaining global standards, factoring in jurisdictional variation in regulation and data privacy.

Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific. Regional segmentation supports locally compliant approaches while maintaining global standards, factoring in jurisdictional variation in regulation and data privacy. Technologies: Artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation tools, data pipelines, real-world data integration. These technologies transform traditional reporting and risk detection workflows, enabling greater efficiency and predictive insight.

Why This Report Matters

Supports strategic investment decisions by offering actionable insights into shifting pharmacovigilance processes, technology deployment, and regulatory changes.

Delivers executives clear direction for governance, sourcing, and operational compliance across multiple regions and therapeutic areas.

Enables organizations to build resilience and future readiness using tailored recommendations aligned to their product portfolios and local market demands.

Conclusion

Pharmacovigilance leaders face a landscape marked by regulatory sophistication, technology-driven change, and global operational challenge. This report provides decision-makers with the clarity and context essential to promote robust compliance, safeguard patient outcomes, and maintain operational strength.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $34.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global



Executive Summary

CXO Perspective

Market Size & Growth Trends

Market Share Analysis, 2025

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

New Revenue Opportunities

Next-Generation Business Models

Industry Roadmap

Market Overview

Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

Supply-Side Analysis

Demand-Side Analysis

Stakeholder Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Market Outlook

Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

Go-to-Market Strategy

Market Insights



Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

Consumer Experience Benchmarking

Opportunity Mapping

Distribution Channel Analysis

Pricing Trend Analysis

Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

ESG & Sustainability Analysis

Disruption & Risk Scenarios

Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

Companies Featured

Accenture, PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Capgemini SE

ClinChoice

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

HCL Technologies Limited

ICON PLC

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

IQVIA Inc.

ITclinical

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Linical Co., Ltd.

Novartis AG

Oracle Corporation

Parexel International

Pfizer Inc.

Quanticate International limited

Sanofi S.A.

Syneos Health

TAKE Solutions Limited

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wn98fd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment