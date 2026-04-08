U.S. Compression Tape Market Insights and Competition Intelligence 2026-2033 with Strategy and Market Share Analysis

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Compression Tape Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Indication, Compression Class, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. compression tape market is poised for substantial growth. Estimated at USD 34.79 million for 2025, it is projected to reach USD 46.18 million by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 3.68% from 2026 to 2033. The burgeoning demand is primarily driven by an increased utilization of compression solutions in healthcare for injury management, post-operative care, and swelling reduction.

Additionally, the rising interest in sports and fitness activities is fostering the use of preventive and recovery-focused taping methods. This trend is prevalent across hospitals, outpatient centers, and home-care settings, promoting faster recovery and minimizing secondary complications. The increasing availability of these products via retail and e-commerce platforms also fuels market growth, broadening access to diverse user groups.

The market's expansion is heavily supported by the usage of adhesive and wrap-style compression tapes for targeted relief. These products are in demand due to the rising occurrence of venous and lymphatic disorders such as chronic venous insufficiency, deep-vein thrombosis, post-thrombotic syndromes, and lymphedema. A surge in surgical procedures, combined with obesity and sedentary lifestyles, underscores the need for such tapes, which are vital across various care environments for effective swelling management, stabilization, and post-operative recovery.

U.S. Compression Tape Market Report Segmentation

This report delivers country-level revenue forecasts and thoroughly examines the latest industry trends across multiple sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For an exhaustive analysis, the U.S. compression tape market report is segmented based on indications and compression classes.

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033):

Sports Injuries

Post-operative Edema

Lymphedema

Compression Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033):

Class 1

Class 2

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This Report Addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $34.79 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $46.18 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered United States

The leading players profiled in this U.S. Compression Tape market report include:

Essity Aktiebolag

Hartmann AG

Medline Industries, L.P.

3M

Mueller Sports Medicine

Dynarex

DeRoyal

Andover Healthcare

Cardinal Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fonevp

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