The Global Industry for Smart Classrooms 2026-2030 & 2035 Featuring Supply Chain and Competitive Dynamics Analysis

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Classroom Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the smart classroom industry, covering global market statistics, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and emerging trends.

The smart classroom market has experienced significant growth and is projected to expand from $101.16 billion in 2025 to $112.55 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.3%. This trend is driven by digitization within educational systems, the widespread adoption of smart boards, early e-learning platforms, and a growing demand for interactive teaching tools, alongside enhanced internet connectivity.

Anticipated to grow even further, the smart classroom market could reach $170.65 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11%. Factors contributing to this growth include the integration of AI in education, the rise of blended learning models, substantial government investments in digital classrooms, and an increasing demand for student performance analytics. Key trends influencing this phase are interactive digital learning environments, AI-enabled personalized education, hybrid and remote classroom models, data-driven analytics, and collaborative technologies.

The surge in digital learning platform adoption is a crucial driver for the smart classroom sector. These platforms offer flexible, on-demand educational experiences that enhance accessibility for diverse learners. Smart classrooms complement this trend through technological integration that provides real-time access to digital content. For instance, Coursera reached 148 million learners in 2023, highlighting a 1,060% rise in GenAI course enrollments.

Leading companies are focusing on interactive learning solutions like touchscreen displays with integrated software to foster student engagement and collaboration. Samsung, for instance, launched next-generation interactive displays at Bett 2023 in London, offering customizable and interconnected experiences tailored for modern classrooms.

In a strategic expansion move, Docebo Inc. acquired Edugo.AI for $6.2 million in June 2023, enhancing its AI-driven learning capabilities. Edugo.AI specializes in generative AI-based learning technology, promoting adaptive smart classroom experiences through advanced simulations and content automation.

The smart classroom market comprises key players such as Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., and more. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region.

Reasons to Purchase:

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Assess the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, and regulatory changes.

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Utilize forecast data and market trends to outpace competitors.

Gain insight into customer behavior with end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against leading competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential with total addressable market (TAM) analysis and attractiveness scoring.

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Report Scope:

Components: Hardware, Software, Services

Hardware, Software, Services Educational Systems: Differences include Learning Management Systems and Assessment Systems.

Differences include Learning Management Systems and Assessment Systems. Technology: Includes educational analytics and security.

Includes educational analytics and security. End-Users: K-12, Higher Education, Corporate, Others

Subsegments:

Hardware: Interactive Displays, Projectors, etc.

Software: Learning Management Systems, Content Creation Software, etc.

Services: Integration, Training, Maintenance, Consulting

Countries Examined: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Includes five years of historic data and a ten-year forecast.

Data Insights: Market size ratios, growth comparisons, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, with options for country and regional historic and forecast data.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $112.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $170.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Smart Classroom market report include:

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co.

Lenovo Group Limited

HP Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAP SE

Fujitsu Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Infosys Limited

Adobe Inc.

Discovery Communications

Wipro Limited

Epson Corporation

Pearson plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdz88

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