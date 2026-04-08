Natural Leaf Alcohol Market to Grow by $200 Million During 2026-2030: Global Industry Analysis and Competition Benchmarks

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Leaf Alcohol Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The analysis covers market characteristics, segmentation, regional breakdowns, TAM, MAS, competitive landscape, trends, and strategic postures.

The natural leaf alcohol market has experienced significant growth in recent years, expanding from $0.48 billion in 2025 to an expected $0.52 billion in 2026, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This surge is largely due to the increasing demand for natural and organic components, a trend toward adoption in fragrance, personal care, and food products, as well as pharmaceutical applications.

The market is forecasted to reach $0.72 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 8.3%. This future expansion is driven by factors such as the growing use in household products, increased R&D investments, and the rising disposable income in emerging markets, along with a strengthened focus on sustainability.

Significant trends include advancements in extraction and distillation technologies, innovations in high-purity alcohols, and sustainable production methods. These developments support the consumer-driven push for natural and clean-label ingredients in products, reflecting a shift towards transparency and healthfulness. For example, according to the Organic Trade Association, US organic product sales rose by 5.2% in 2024, highlighting a greater consumer preference for such ingredients. This trend supports the demand for natural leaf alcohol, which aligns with consumer priorities due to its plant-derived, minimally processed characteristics.

Meanwhile, a partnership announced in July 2023 between Georg Nordmann Holding AG and Plantapharm GmbH aims to enhance the supply of high-quality, plant-based ingredients. This collaboration is set to expand the market reach for natural aroma compounds in fragrances and personal care products, leveraging the expertise of Plantapharm GmbH in botanical extracts.

Leading companies in the sector include Kerry Group plc, Givaudan SA, Symrise AG, Dohler Group SE, among others. North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow quickly in the coming years. The regions of focus extend across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa, with key markets in countries such as the USA, China, and Germany.

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Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Herbal Leaf Alcohol, Mint Leaf Alcohol, Lemon Leaf Alcohol, Other Plant-Based

By Process: Fermentation, Distillation, Extraction and Purification

By Quality Testing: Compliance Testing, Sensory Evaluation, Purity Analysis

By Logistics: Raw Material Procurement, Warehousing, Transportation Management, Inventory Control

By Application: Fragrances, Cosmetics, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Household Products

Subsegments Include: Basil, Sage, Thyme, Rosemary, Peppermint, Spearmint, Cornmint, Lemon Balm, Lemon Verbena, Kaffir Lime, Tea, Violet, Eucalyptus

Countries and Regions: Coverage spans Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain; with regional insights from Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data: The report offers historic and forecast assessments over a fifteen-year timespan.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Natural Leaf Alcohol market report include:

Kerry Group plc

Givaudan SA

Symrise AG

Dohler Group SE

Zeon Corporation

Takasago International Corporation

Robertet Group SA

Bell Flavour and Fragrances Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Natural Leaf Alcohol

Fleurchem Inc.

Jinan Finer Chemical Co. Ltd.

Thermochem Industries

Natural Aroma Products Pvt. Ltd.

Kelvin Natural Mint Pvt. Ltd.

Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

Dalian Handom Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Huadai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Utkarsh Aroma Chemicals

Veda Oils Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wqd4f

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