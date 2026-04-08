World Oil Refining Industry Report 2026: Market Trends, Challenges and Outlook to 2032 Featuring Strategic Profiles of Leading Companies

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Oil Refining Industry 2026 - Oil Refining Market Trends, Challenges and Outlook to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report serves as an indispensable resource on the global crude oil refining industry, offering detailed insights at both the country and refinery levels. It encompasses existing and planned refineries, providing forecasts of capacities, complexity factors, and benchmarking against peer group countries. Detailed profiles of major industry players are included, along with an in-depth analysis of the latest industry news and transactions.

Report Scope:

Outlook for the global oil refining industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2026, spotlighting production and consumption forecasts.

Data on major refining companies and operators, along with historic and forecasted refining capacities, including secondary conversion units.

Identification of key opportunities and constraints within the global refinery market.

Region-specific benchmarking using the Nelson Complexity Factor.

Analysis of market structures, company dynamics, capacities, and market shares in regional refining industries.

Comprehensive information on all planned refineries, covering capacity, equity structure, operator details, expected commissioning dates, and project costs.

Insights into refined petroleum products' production and demand extending beyond 2026.

Detailed refinery-level information, including names, commissioning years, unit capacities, future expansion plans, complexity factors, and ownership details.

Profiles of leading refining companies with SWOT analyses.

Updates on mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and comprehensive industry news and deal analysis.

Reasons to Purchase:

Inform strategic business decisions with our extensive analysis based on historical and forecast data for refineries, countries, and companies.

Uncover potential opportunities for capital investments in upcoming refineries, capacity expansions, and asset investments.

Evaluate investment merits in specific regional refinery markets against peer group countries.

Refine strategy formation using critical information to maximize investment returns.

Discover potential investment opportunities throughout the global refinery value chain.

Assess upcoming refineries with our detailed asset-level data.

Stay competitive with essential, timely information on rival companies' strategies.

Make informed financial decisions using the latest news and deal information.

The report is available for delivery within 3 working days.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ExxonMobil

TotalEnergies

BP Plc

Rosneft

PTTEP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53f4wt

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