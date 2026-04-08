BTC Price Surges Past $72K on U.S. - Iran Ceasefire - And MetaWin Announces Record $13 Million In Player Rewards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BTC price jumped 4 to 5 percent in 24 hours to $71,700–$72,000 on April 8, 2026, as a Pakistan-mediated U.S.–Iran ceasefire triggered a simultaneous risk-on rally across crypto and U.S. equity futures.

Bitcoin reclaimed the upper boundary of the $62,000–$75,000 range it has held since February, volume surged, and the $74,000 breakout level is now squarely in focus. The same day, MetaWin confirmed it is returning more than $13 million to players through its loyalty rewards program - with a $4 million Cashdrop landing before April 15.

BTC Price Today: Ceasefire Rally Tests Range High

Bitcoin’s move is both geopolitical and technical. The ceasefire removed a key macro overhang - oil fell, equities rose, and BTC led on strong institutional flows. After two months between $62k and $75k, price near $72k is now testing resistance that has capped every rally.

Technically, an inverse head-and-shoulders is forming. A break above $74k targets $85k–$90k; rejection keeps the downtrend intact and brings $69.5k back into play. The next 72 hours are decisive.

MetaWin’s $13 Million Loyalty Program: The Deadline Is April 15

While the BTC price resolves its next move, MetaWin at metawin.com just confirmed one of the largest player reward programs in crypto casino history. The $13 million is being distributed across direct Cashdrops, weekly Friday Fire prizes ($150,000 per week), monthly race leaderboards ($1 million each across April, May and June), and a $3 million Cashdrop in July. A $4 million single-day Cashdrop hits eligible players before April 15 - players who open an account now and start building activity are inside the qualification window.

The $4 million Cashdrop lands before April 15. Open your account at metawin.com today and you’re still eligible. The $3 million July Cashdrop is open to anyone active on the platform between now and then.

This is not a welcome bonus with wagering requirements. MetaWin MD Sebastian Zinke confirmed the intent plainly: the program rewards loyalty at real scale, distributing value through Cashdrops, races and competitions based on platform activity.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and other major tokens are accepted natively. No KYC. Payouts are instant and on-chain. The crypto casino space has not seen a player-back program of this size structured this way.

BTC Dominance Is Falling - And What That Signals for Altcoins

Alongside the BTC price recovery, Bitcoin dominance is declining - a pattern traders are already calling a free fall. Historically, falling dominance while the BTC price holds or grinds higher is the earliest signal of altcoin rotation, preceding the largest altseason moves in the 2020, 2021 and 2024 cycles by 30 to 60 days. The setup is identical now.

The long-term bear case remains live. Several analysts view the ceasefire bounce as an event-driven squeeze, not a cycle reversal, and still target Q2–Q3 2026 for the ultimate low. Their argument - temporary ceasefire, no Fed rate cut, halving effects still lagging - does not require an immediate BTC price collapse to be valid. Both scenarios resolve at $74,000. Until then, capital that understands asymmetric risk does not sit idle waiting.

Conclusion

The BTC price at $72,000 is the most consequential level since January’s all-time high. The ceasefire gave the market its catalyst, the $74,000 test is live, and the dominance decline is flagging the altcoin rotation that follows every macro resolution. At the same time, MetaWin’s $4 million Cashdrop closes before April 15 and the $3 million July Cashdrop is open to anyone active on the platform today. Players who open an account at metawin.com right now catch both. The BTC price will close above or below $74,000 in the next 72 hours. The MetaWin deadline does not wait for that candle.

Claim Your Share of MetaWin’s $13 Million – Open Your Account at metawin.com

FAQs

What is the BTC price today and why did it move?

The BTC price is at $71,700–$72,000 on April 8, 2026, up 4–5% in 24 hours on a U.S.–Iran ceasefire mediated by Pakistan. The announcement removed the dominant macro headwind in crypto since February 28, triggering a simultaneous rally in Bitcoin and U.S. equity futures on strong volume.

What BTC price levels matter most right now?

$74,000–$76,000 is the critical resistance. A daily close above $76,000 confirms an inverse head-and-shoulders and targets $85,000–$90,000. $69,500 is the key support on any pullback - a breach on volume keeps the Q2–Q3 2026 bear case intact.

What is MetaWin’s $13 million program and how do I qualify?

MetaWin confirmed on April 7, 2026 that it is returning more than $13 million through Cashdrops, weekly Friday Fire prizes ($150,000/week), monthly race leaderboards ($1 million each in April, May, June) and a $3 million July Cashdrop. A $4 million Cashdrop hits eligible players before April 15. Open an account at metawin.com now to qualify. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana accepted. No KYC required.