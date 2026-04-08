$264+ Billion Agriculture Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Application, Sales Channel and Region, 2026-2034

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Equipment Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agriculture equipment market is set for substantial growth, with a projected size of USD 264.6 billion by 2034, showing a CAGR of 3.82% from 2026-2034. The Asia Pacific currently leads the market, driven by increasing mechanization, government incentives, and the need to meet food demands prompted by population growth. Technological integration, including autonomous tractors, drones, and AI robotics, is enhancing farming precision and reducing costs, making advanced machinery appealing to farmers worldwide.

The United States remains a significant market for agricultural equipment, fueled by tech innovations and sustainability initiatives. In November 2024, John Deere updated its Operations Center, enhancing management tools for crop and equipment data analysis, strengthening U.S. farmers' move towards eco-friendly practices.

Agriculture Equipment Market Trends:

Low Availability of Skilled Labor: Urbanization is causing farm labor shortages globally, prompting greater use of mechanization to meet food production needs, especially as labor costs rise. In India, farm employment fell from 158.2 million in 2022 to 147.9 million in 2023.

Urbanization is causing farm labor shortages globally, prompting greater use of mechanization to meet food production needs, especially as labor costs rise. In India, farm employment fell from 158.2 million in 2022 to 147.9 million in 2023. Emergence of Precision Agriculture: Precision agriculture, utilizing GPS, drones, and sensors, is rapidly adopted to optimize crop production. Key players like Deere & Co. are collaborating with European firms for advanced digital tools that promote efficiency in farming practices.

Precision agriculture, utilizing GPS, drones, and sensors, is rapidly adopted to optimize crop production. Key players like Deere & Co. are collaborating with European firms for advanced digital tools that promote efficiency in farming practices. Mechanization of Farms: With 47% of India's agricultural operations mechanized, similar trends in China and Brazil show significant opportunities for equipment manufacturers. The adoption of GPS software and telematics enhances this growth.

Agriculture Equipment Industry Segmentation

By Equipment Type:

Agriculture Tractor

Harvesting Equipment

Irrigation and Crop Processing Equipment

Agriculture Spraying and Handling Equipment

Soil Preparation and Cultivation Equipment

Others

Agriculture tractors take the lead with a 35.9% market share. Companies like Mahindra & Mahindra are focusing on innovations like the new Sarpanch Plus Tractor series, offering enhanced performance.

By Application:

Land Development

Threshing and Harvesting

Plant Protection

After Agro Processing

Land development leads with 26.7% market share, with advanced machinery improving productivity and efficiency.

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

OEMs dominate due to high-quality standards crucial for dependable farming operations.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific maintains a dominant 36.8% market share, led by China's substantial tractor production. North America thrives on precision farming tech, while Europe emphasizes sustainable practices, consistent with EU policies. The rapid modernization in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America underscores a global shift toward mechanized and efficient agriculture.

Competitive Landscape

Market leaders like Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, and AGCO are investing in R&D, strategic partnerships, and electric machinery innovation. Their efforts ensure sustained growth and technological advancement in agriculture equipment globally.

Key Players:

AGCO Corporation

Agromaster Agricultural Machinery

Argo Tractors S.p.A.

Bellota Agrisolutions

China National Machinery Industry Corporation

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Escorts Kubota Limited

Iseki & Co. Ltd.

JC Bamford Excavators Ltd

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

SDF Group

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $188.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $264.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8a3wp7

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